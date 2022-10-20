Tastemade Launching New Free Streaming Channel on Freevee, Tubi, and Sling
Free TV streaming is about to get a whole lot tastier. Tastemade has announced that it is launching a new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel called the Tastemade Home channel on Tubi, Sling TV, and Amazon’s Freevee.
Tastemade has seen success with home and design content on social media and other internet spaces, and now that success is coming to TV. As a company, Tastemade has been striving to increase its streaming footprint, especially this year. So far in 2022, the company has premiered 27 shows and now reaches more than 150 million households around the globe.
“I’m proud to join Tastemade at an incredibly exciting time as we double down on the growth of our streaming business and launch our fourth US streaming channel,” Tastemade’s GM of streaming Evan Bregman said. “The places we call ‘home’ are more important than ever. Whether you rent or own, buy brand new furniture or do your own reupholstering, home is a key place to show off your taste.”
The new Tastemade Home channel will feature some cooking shows and food content, but its main focus will be on houses and homes, tailor-made for a new generation of renters and homeowners.
Tastemade’s programming that will be available at launch will include:
-
“Beyond the Block”: A unique home buying show created in partnership with Realtor.com. The series features first-time homebuyers and focuses on the neighborhoods and the people in them, returning for Season 3 with Host Andrew Tyree in October.
-
“Weekend Refresh”: Hosted by Tia Mowry, this show is based on Tastemade’s successful social series, which highlights impressive home improvement makeovers in just 48 hours.
-
“Dream Home Makeovers”: Featuring the UK’s undisputed queen of color, “Dream Home Makeovers” with Sophie Robinson follows the interior design guru as she pushes brave homeowners just beyond their comfort zones to create eye-popping interiors that are cozy to live in and amazing to look at.
-
“The Great Garden Revolution”: A team of expert designers and gardeners transform outdoor spaces while supplying ideas that viewers can use to makeover gardens of any size or shape.
-
“Gok’s Fill Your House For Free”: This popular home improvement series shows how to take homes from shabby to chic on a thoroughly thrifty budget. Renowned style guru, Gok Wan, turns his attention from clothes to house interiors as he meets families who are desperate to give their homes a makeover but have little money to spend.
-
“The Home Team”: Join Anthony Scott and Leah McLeod in their workshop as they help out homeowners with their renovations by making homemade solar lights, hardwood benches, vertical gardens, and more.
-
Freevee
Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available.
-
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 45,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.
-
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.50% OFF