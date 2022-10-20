Tastemade Launching New Free Streaming Channel on Freevee, Tubi, and Sling

Free TV streaming is about to get a whole lot tastier. Tastemade has announced that it is launching a new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel called the Tastemade Home channel on Tubi, Sling TV, and Amazon’s Freevee.

Tastemade has seen success with home and design content on social media and other internet spaces, and now that success is coming to TV. As a company, Tastemade has been striving to increase its streaming footprint, especially this year. So far in 2022, the company has premiered 27 shows and now reaches more than 150 million households around the globe.

“I’m proud to join Tastemade at an incredibly exciting time as we double down on the growth of our streaming business and launch our fourth US streaming channel,” Tastemade’s GM of streaming Evan Bregman said. “The places we call ‘home’ are more important than ever. Whether you rent or own, buy brand new furniture or do your own reupholstering, home is a key place to show off your taste.”

The new Tastemade Home channel will feature some cooking shows and food content, but its main focus will be on houses and homes, tailor-made for a new generation of renters and homeowners.

Tastemade’s programming that will be available at launch will include: