Tennis Channel Now Available on Live TV Streaming Service Vidgo

Vidgo is adding another ace channel to its lineup. The live TV streaming service has announced that as of Sunday, March 5, it will be offering all users the Tennis Channel at no extra cost.

The only multiplatform, 24/7 destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle, Tennis Channel airs 4,500 live and on-demand matches and has rights to Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), and Australian Open, and is the exclusive U.S. home of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Laver Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. The channel is now available to all Vidgo users.

The addition of the Tennis Channel helps Vidgo improve an already imposing lineup of live sports offerings. Aside from the Tennis Channel, Vidgo also offers beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPNU, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and Pac-12 Network.

Now, Vidgo users will have access to three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, and 90% of all tennis matches shown on television in the United States. In addition to live tournaments, the Tennis Channel offers breaking news, interviews with the most impactful players in the sport, match analysis, and even skills instruction.

The carriage deal between Vidgo and the Tennis Channel means that Vidgo is now one of the cheapest ways to access the network. Vidgo plans start at $64.95 per month, which means that only Sling TV currently offers a less expensive way to get the Tennis Channel. Sling TV users can access the Tennis Channel via the Sports Extra add-on pack for $11 per month on top of their $40 per month base subscription cost ($51 total).

The addition of the Tennis Channel is only the most recent new feature on Vidgo. On March 2, the service announced it was adding over 10,000 on-demand shows and movies from Cinedigm, expanding its on-demand library to over 40,000 titles. When combined with the 110-plus channels each Vidgo plan offers, the service now offers a truly impressive amount of entertainment.

Tennis fans looking to save a little money should strongly consider signing up for Vidgo. Until the Tennis Channel launches its own direct-to-consumer streaming service late this year or early in 2024, Vidgo is one of the cheapest ways to enjoy the network, plus thousands of hours of other sports and entertainment.