The Best Add-Ons to Augment Sling’s Skinny Bundle and Round Out Your Streaming Experience

Sling TV is one of the best bargains in the live TV marketplace. Its base plans start at $40 per month, and include some of the top cable channels on the market, including A&E, FX, TNT, TBS, ESPN, and many more. Sling’s “skinny” bundles come in at around 40 channels each, so users have a fantastic selection but don’t find themselves paying for dozens of networks they never watch. They can also switch easily between Sling plans (even down to their Freestream option), so they’re not locked in for months on end if they want to try something new!

If you’re looking into Sling, but need to have a few other premium channels or services that don’t come in either the service’s Blue or Orange plans, don’t worry, Sling makes it easy to augment your skinny channel bundle with more entertainment. Sling users can grab a subscription to more than 30 premium streaming services, including AMC+, Curiosity Stream, STARZ, and many more.

If you’re a current or potential Sling TV customer who wants to upgrade their streaming library, don’t wait! All of the subscriptions you sign up for through Sling are collected into a single monthly bill, so your entertainment budget will be easier than ever to organize. And some of the deals going on right now may go away next month.

Add a Premium Streamer even with Sling Freestream

Freestream is Sling’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service that offers over 400 free linear TV channels and 40,000 on-demand shows and movies – such as Hell’s Kitchen, The Walking Dead, CBS News, and more. Even though it is free, you can still add a premium streaming service like Showtime or MGM+ to your account. You’ll see the “Subscribe” row when you login, which showcases many of the top add-ons.

Best Subscription Add-ons to Sling TV For $5 per Month or Less

This category is for the most budget-minded Sling users. There are still great deals on quality streamers to be found at this price point, from high-quality documentaries on Curiosity Stream to the wide variety of lifestyle titles on discovery+.

Cinemoi- $3 per month: Cinémoi is an award-winning film, high-fashion and international lifestyle video streaming service with movies, TV series, originals, exclusive global events, and specials. Viewers will see an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan, and London fashion weeks, and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards.

Curiosity Stream- $3 per month, normally $4.99 per month: Curiosity Stream is a subscription streaming service that offers 1,800+ documentaries and series on science, space, technology, nature, history, health, and more. The service was created by the Discovery Channel founder, John Hendricks, in 2015. Users who sign up directly through Sling can get a $2 per month discount over the standard subscription rate.

discovery+- $4.99 per month: discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 70,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History. The service primarily focuses on unscripted, non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

Dove Channel- $4.99 per month: Dove Channel is a streaming service offering family-friendly, usually Christian programming. It also offers a small selection of classic TV shows. Premium members have access to a Family Filtering tool that allows you to customize your family’s viewing experience based on your values. Select your preferred Dove Ratings and customize your Safeguard settings to create a filtered list of titles.

MGM+-$5 per month, normally $5.99: MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the dramatic and explosive “A Spy Among Friends” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.

Best Subscription Add-ons to Sling Currently On Sale for New Customers

Sling usually has great offers for new customers, and right now new subscribers to a Sling base plan or Sling Freestream can get special offers on some of the top premium streaming services on the market.

AMC+ - Normally $7.99 per month, now $5 for the first month for new subscribers: AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. Popular titles include “The Walking Dead” franchise, “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” and more.

SHOWTIME - Normally $10 per month, now $5 for the first month for new subscribers: SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without a pay-TV contract. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” and “Your Honor.” SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

STARZ - Normally $9 per month, now $5 for the first month for new subscribers: STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need for a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of the network’s current originals like “Outlander”—which returns with new episodes soon— “The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”

Other Subscription Add-ons Available to Sling Users

There are a wealth of smaller streaming add-ons also available via Sling, including many niche services for viewers who have a particular itch to scratch. If you’re looking for top Spanish-language content from ViX, frightening thrillers from Shudder, or the very best in British television from Acorn TV, you can find it all on Sling!