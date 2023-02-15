The CW Will Air LIV Golf’s 2023 Season in 100% of U.S. Markets

It was a bumpy ride, but the controversial LIV Golf League not only has found a broadcast home, but it will also be available nationwide. It had already been confirmed that The CW would air the 2023 LIV Golf League season, but what was still left up in the air is whether or not all of the channel’s regional affiliates would buy into the plan to broadcast the league’s events.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 100% of The CW’s affiliates were on board to participate in the multi-year broadcasting deal between the network and the league. There has been widespread pushback against the upstart golf organization because it is funded by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Given his direct involvement in his country’s human rights violations and the assassination of Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi, all of the higher-profile broadcast outlets passed on the chance to get into business with LIV. Additionally, the PGA Tour, which has broadcast deals with many media companies, would likely not appreciate NBC, ESPN, or CBS working with a rival outfit.

The 2023 season of LIV Golf will air on CW affiliates, as well as other Nexstar-owned stations in key markets like Chicago, Hartford, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa. This multi-year partnership hopes to reach a broad range of viewership as they look toward the future.

“As The CW Network prepares for the launch of the first live sports broadcast in its history, we are thrilled to deliver this innovative and reimagined competition to viewers across the country,” The CW president Dennis Miller said. “By utilizing the nationwide reach of our affiliate partners as well as the power of Nexstar stations. The CW has positioned itself as the broadcast destination for live mainstream sports for many years to come.”

Watch LIV Golf On The CW: Live In Mayakoba:

The first of the 14 global LIV Golf events to air will be at Mayakoba in Mexico from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26. The events will air exclusively on the CW Network’s linear and digital platforms on both Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, with Friday rounds on the CW App.

The 2023 season includes 14 events in total, with eight U.S.-based tournaments including upcoming tournaments at The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz. (March 7 through March 19), and at Orange County National in Orlando, Fla. (March 31 through April 2). The season includes a total of six international events beginning in Mexico on Feb. 24 and will take the league to other exotic destinations Singapore, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.