TMB’s Free ‘Family Handyman’ Channel Launches on XUMO, Coming to Sling, Plex, More This Fall

Community-driven entertainment company TMB (formerly known as Trusted Media Brands) announced on Wednesday the launch of its fifth streaming channel At Home with Family Handyman. The new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel is available now on XUMO and will become available on Plex, Sling TV, and other top streaming platforms throughout the fall.

At Home with Family Handyman will include a slate of exclusive original and licensed programming for home improvement and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. The channel joins TMB’s four previously launched FAST offerings FailArmy, PeopleAreAwesome, The Pet Collective, and WeatherSpy, which combined for nearly 10 billion viewership hours in the past year.

“The media landscape is evolving rapidly. Now, more than a third of all TV households in America have pivoted to streaming services only,” TMB’s CEO Bonnie Kintzer said. “Our expansion to TV has earned massive recognition and viewership on every major ad-supported streaming platform. We’re proud to be among those leading the way toward innovative CTV strategies, creative advertising solutions and a never-ending commitment to meeting our audiences where they consume content.”

At Home with Family Handyman is programmed to empower homeowners and DIY enthusiasts to turn inspiration into action with plans to create and customize spaces in and around the home. With a 24/7 streaming schedule, the channel will launch with 10 series and hundreds of hours of original and licensed content never before aired in the U.S.

Highlights from TMB’s At Home with Family Handyman Channel:

Leave it to Bryan: Homeowners hand over their keys to well-known expert contractor, Bryan Baeumler, to solve their home renovation woes.

The Outdoor Show: Highlighting everything outdoors through this celebration of intricately designed patios and pergolas to incredible decks and outdoor sanctuaries.

Best Builds Countdown: The series counts down the best builds shared by homeowners around the globe, including indoor and outdoor spaces, furniture remodels, and full home renovations.

Pet Palaces: Talk about next-level pet pampering, Luke Barr brings his DIY talents to bear in the creation of one-of-a-kind homes for dogs, cats, goats, turtles, and a menagerie of other beloved pets.

Money for Nothing: Sarah Moore and Jay Blades rescue unwanted items from a landfill fate by challenging expert craftspeople to transform them into coveted home decor. Profits go to the original owners after the upcycled objects are sold. Win. Win.

The launch of the streaming channel marks a milestone in Family Handyman’s evolution from its launch as a magazine more than 70 years ago to a multi-platform media brand.