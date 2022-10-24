‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming to Paramount+ on Dec. 22 in Select Markets

Is Paramount preparing to leave a big present under the Christmas tree? It certainly appears that way, as the company has confirmed on Twitter that it is releasing the blockbuster of the year “Top Gun: Maverick” on its Paramount+ streaming service in Latin American markets on Thursday, Dec. 22.

There has been no word from the company yet if the film is coming to the streaming platform in the United States, but it would certainly make sense to make the movie available on streaming just before the holiday weekend. Recently, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins promised that the film would debut on Paramount+ before the end of the year.

That doesn’t guarantee the movie will be on Paramount+ in the U.S. on Dec. 22, however. The Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy “The Lost City” came to streaming in the U.S. and Canada on May 10 of this year, but didn’t start streaming in Europe until later in the year; so, Paramount very well could have different release dates for different regions.

When it was first released, “Top Gun: Maverick” star and producer Tom Cruise reportedly insisted on a 120-day window between the theatrical and streaming releases of the “Top Gun” follow-up, but that would have brought the film to the streamer earlier this week, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. However, the movie kept outperforming box office expectations throughout the summer and early fall, which forced Paramount to abandon not only its usual 45-day theatrical windowing policy, but Cruise’s 120-day expectation as well.

The movie became available for purchase on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms on Aug. 23, and continued to rake in the cash. “Top Gun: Maverick” was topping Vudu’s weekly chart all the way until late September.

Even if “Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t get released on Paramount+ on Dec. 22 in the U.S., the Latin American release date probably provides a solid hint. The movie will almost certainly be released within a few days of that date, so as to take advantage of having more eyes available to watch the film during the holidays.