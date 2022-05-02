Tubi Reports 51 Million Active Users in Q1 2022

On Monday, Fox’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service Tubi announced that during the first quarter of 2022, the platform hosted 51 million active users. This is coupled with a new record of 3.6 billion hours viewed on the platform in 2021, a 40% year-over-year increase in total viewing time.

The streamer reports that over the past year, it has seen double-digit growth in all audience segments, “with the most growth among college educated and affluent demos.” The platform indicates that its audience is representative of the country as a whole across all geographic, economic, and educational demographics.

In order to capitalize on the rise in viewership, the AVOD service is planning to expand its linear offerings to complement the platform’s current lineup of more than 100 sports and local news channels. Tubi will be bringing even more content channels from across Fox’s entertainment networks including a channel dedicated to hit reality show “The Masked Singer,” as well as programming from TMZ and Gordon Ramsey.

The streamer will also be launching co-productions with animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment, as well as monthly documentaries and specials from FOX Alternative Entertainment and TMZ. With over 40,000 titles in its library, Tubi reaffirmed its commitment to providing original content across all genres, with added focus on Black Cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance, and adult animation genres.

“Tubi’s approach of personalization allows for content for every community, and our record growth shows it’s working,” Tubi Chief Revenue Officer Mark Rotblat said. “We’re doubling down on this approach while delivering our brand partners transparency and an opportunity to reach incremental, diverse and highly engaged consumers.”