VIZIO Introduces Winter Watchland Holiday Programming Hub on SmartCast TVs

TV manufacturer VIZIO has caught the spirit of the season, and it wants to make sure all users of its SmartCast TVs are feeling it too. VIZIO has unveiled an updated user interface it calls “Winter Watchland,” which features holiday-themed menus as well as collections of holiday movies and shows.

“Fans will discover both new and old holiday-themed programming with this curated collection that is sure to keep viewers in the holiday spirit well into the New Year,” VIZIO’s senior director of product marketing and engagement Christina Ruiz said. “We are pleased to bring back ‘Winter Watchland’ to living rooms across the country by serving up an expansive line-up of seasonal content that audiences love.”

The “Winter Watchland” update comes with exclusive original programming on WatchFree+, the free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service exclusively for SmartCast TV owners.

The Exclusive Shows and Movies Coming to WatchFree+ for ‘Winter Watchland’

“Christmas Lucky Charm”: Jessica Connolly becomes a good luck charm when each of her ex-boyfriends finds his perfect match right after dating her and is married by Christmas. A charm for them, a curse for her. Despite swearing off dating, it takes a handsome artist and gallery owner to make her believe in love again.

“Santa’s Got Style”: Madison Jacobs is a luxury department store executive who wants to think outside the box for this year’s holiday season. She dreams up a younger, charismatic and magnetic Santa - who will showcase a perfectly tailored red designer suit. When she gets retired model and friend Ethan Davis involved, sparks fly, but under false pretenses putting their budding romance into jeopardy

“Christmas on the Slopes”: In a Christmas miracle, an American celebrity chef finds inspiration – and her perfect partner – in the heart of a mountain resort and in the arms of its handsome, hot-headed and passionate head-Chef.

“A Unicorn for Christmas”: A heartwarming family holiday movie about a young girl who is less than thrilled about moving from the big city to the slow country when her family takes over an old farm. Things turn around when she discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival and must protect it from a greedy fair owner.

“The Christmas Spirit”: Faith comes home after learning of her father’s tragic death. Losing her role model, she is faced with a choice between finishing her education and taking over his ministry. Struggling to cope with his passing, she has an unwanted visitor to guide her through her pain.

Other Ways to Watch Holiday Favorites on VIZIO

VIZIO Holiday Movies Channel (ch. 199): It’s the most wonderful time of the year with VIZIO Holiday Movies. Get wrapped up in 24/7 holiday movies on this heartwarming channel filled with laughter and joy on channel 199.

On Demand Holiday Hub: With the busy holiday season, head to WatchFree+ On Demand and enjoy a curated collection of 50+ free holiday movies for viewers of all ages. With On Demand programming, access more free content to watch and enjoy anytime.

VIZIO Fireplace Channel (ch. 502): Grab that hot chocolate and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the ambiance of four distinct crackling fireplace scenes.

WatchFree+ viewers have enjoyed several new updates to the service’s features and content in recent months. In October, VIZIO added a watchlist feature to the service, allowing users to put their favorite shows and movies in one easy-to-access menu. WatchFree+ added the free FOX Weather channel in November, making sure its viewers are prepared when winter weather sets in.