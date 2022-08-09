Vizio Unveils New Profile, Payment Hub to Manage Streaming Subscriptions

At this point, pretty much everyone has accepted the fact that streaming is the future of at-home entertainment, and today, VIZIO has made signing up and paying for — not to mention logging into — different streaming services incredibly easy.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the smart TV giant introduced a new payment and subscription management solution called VIZIO Account. This new setup provides a seamless and accessible way for millions of VIZIO Smart TV users to subscribe to their favorite streamers and take advantage of special offers — all in one convenient place on their VIZIO TV.

How it works is that following a one-time log-in, VIZIO users can easily subscribe to new services and consolidate subscriptions inside their account; allowing them to spend less time dealing with different passwords and log-in credentials and more time enjoying the latest content from their streaming services of choice.

VIZIO SmartCast TV users just have to enter their profile and payment information into the secure VIZIO Account once, and the platform will handle everything else from there.

“The launch of VIZIO Account lays an important foundation for streamlining payment and subscriptions on our platform,” VIZIO chief revenue and strategy officer Mike O’Donnell said. “VIZIO Account will provide consumers with more choice and greater control over their entertainment investments while giving our partners a dynamic marketplace for delivering offers.”

The features included in the VIZIO Account include: