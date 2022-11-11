VIZIO Unveils New User Interface for Free Streaming Service WatchFree+

VIZIO is hitting the refresh button on its free ad-supported TV service WatchFree+. The company launched an updated user interface for the service on Friday, which includes several functions that will make it easier for users to find their favorite shows and movies.

The redesigns reflect VIZIO’s desire to make its programming easier for users to access and enjoy. WatchFree+ has grown to include more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, music, and programs.

“We are proud of the growth we have seen across our free streaming service,” VIZIO’s vice president of software product management Steve Yum said. “This redesign makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore the continually expanding universe of entertainment on WatchFree+ across live and on-demand programming.”

The new updates to WatchFree+’s interface include:

Electronic Program Guide : See a schedule of all WatchFree+ programs in a simple grid format, segmented in half-hour intervals.

: See a schedule of all WatchFree+ programs in a simple grid format, segmented in half-hour intervals. In-Line Content Descriptions : View movie and show descriptions as you move through the WatchFree+ Guide.

: View movie and show descriptions as you move through the WatchFree+ Guide. Picture-in-Picture : Continue to watch a show while browsing additional WatchFree+ channels.

: Continue to watch a show while browsing additional WatchFree+ channels. Jump to a Category : Long press the “OK” button while in the EPG guide to get a list of channel genres, making navigation easier.

: Long press the “OK” button while in the EPG guide to get a list of channel genres, making navigation easier. Easy Access to On Demand Titles: Quickly and easily launch an on-demand movie or show directly from the program guide.

WatchFree+ recently added even more updates to its user interface. In October, the service added the “My Watchlist” feature, which allows viewers to add their favorite TV shows and movies from different streaming services into one central location. That update also included enhanced viewer recommendations based on the shows they’re already watching.

VIZIO also recently struck a deal with FOX which allows WatchFree+ to carry the FOX Weather channel. With all of the new updates to WatchFree+’s user interface to improve its functionality, the forecast for users of the service is quite sunny indeed.