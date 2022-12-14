 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Content Leaving HBO Max for Free Streaming Service

Matt Tamanini

It has not been a secret that Warner Bros. Discovery has long planned to launch a free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform in an effort to add additional revenue streams as the company attempts to climb out of the debt accumulated as part of Discovery’s acquisition of Warner Media earlier this year. WBD executives, including CEO David Zaslav, have discussed adding FAST channels on multiple occasions over the course of the year, but have maintained that it would not come until 2023.

On Wednesday, WBD made an announcement regarding its content and FAST services, just not a service that it will be launching. Likely spurred on by the news of “The Minx” being canceled at HBO Max and that the recently wrapped “Westworld” would be leaving the service, the company announced that it would be removing a handful of titles from its flagship streamer and licensing them to third-party FAST platforms.

Shows leaving HBO Max for other free streaming services include:
Westworld: Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4
The Nevers: Season 1
Raised by Wolves: Seasons 1, 2
FBOY Island: Seasons 1, 2
Legendary: Seasons 1, 2, 3
Finding Magic Mike: Season 1
Head of the Class: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season 1

“We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the remarkable work of our cast and crew,” Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show.”

Related: Ten FAST Channels Warner Bros. Discovery Should Consider Launching in 2023

In addition to those series, WBD also confirmed that it would be removing a handful of other shows from HBO Max while “speaking with the studio partners about opportunities to further expand the reach of the shows.” The company said that those potential opportunities could include moving them to FAST platforms, but that it was open to other options as well.

Shows leaving HBO Max with hope for a new streaming home include:
Gordita Chronicles: Season 1
Love Life: Seasons 1, 2
Made for Love: Seasons 1, 2
The Garcias: Season 1
Minx: Seasons 1, 2

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that would be providing details about its own long-term FAST strategy in 2023. With the launch of the HBO Max and discovery+ unified service coming in the spring — reportedly to be named simply “Max” — it is possible that the FAST platform could be a free-to-use function built into the new service as well.

7-Day Trial
hbomax.com

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

7-Day Trial
$9.99+ / month
hbomax.com

Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.