Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Content Leaving HBO Max for Free Streaming Service

It has not been a secret that Warner Bros. Discovery has long planned to launch a free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform in an effort to add additional revenue streams as the company attempts to climb out of the debt accumulated as part of Discovery’s acquisition of Warner Media earlier this year. WBD executives, including CEO David Zaslav, have discussed adding FAST channels on multiple occasions over the course of the year, but have maintained that it would not come until 2023.

On Wednesday, WBD made an announcement regarding its content and FAST services, just not a service that it will be launching. Likely spurred on by the news of “The Minx” being canceled at HBO Max and that the recently wrapped “Westworld” would be leaving the service, the company announced that it would be removing a handful of titles from its flagship streamer and licensing them to third-party FAST platforms.

Shows leaving HBO Max for other free streaming services include:

Westworld: Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4

The Nevers: Season 1

Raised by Wolves: Seasons 1, 2

FBOY Island: Seasons 1, 2

Legendary: Seasons 1, 2, 3

Finding Magic Mike: Season 1

Head of the Class: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season 1

“We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the remarkable work of our cast and crew,” Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show.”

In addition to those series, WBD also confirmed that it would be removing a handful of other shows from HBO Max while “speaking with the studio partners about opportunities to further expand the reach of the shows.” The company said that those potential opportunities could include moving them to FAST platforms, but that it was open to other options as well.

Shows leaving HBO Max with hope for a new streaming home include:

Gordita Chronicles: Season 1

Love Life: Seasons 1, 2

Made for Love: Seasons 1, 2

The Garcias: Season 1

Minx: Seasons 1, 2

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that would be providing details about its own long-term FAST strategy in 2023. With the launch of the HBO Max and discovery+ unified service coming in the spring — reportedly to be named simply “Max” — it is possible that the FAST platform could be a free-to-use function built into the new service as well.