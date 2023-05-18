Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Expansive Slate of Avatars Ahead of Next Week’s Max Launch
With so many streaming services on the market, sometimes it’s the little things that keep you coming back to your streamer of choice. Whether that’s the colors on the menu, the sound it makes when you click on a new tile, or the selection of avatars available for your individual profile. With the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new and improved streaming service Max coming next week, the company has announced a truly massive list of avatars that will be available starting Tuesday, May 23 when HBO Max and discovery+ essentially are merged into a single platform.
WBD says that when all of HBO Max’s library is joined by the majority of discovery+’s content, there will be twice as many titles available as before, and Max’s profiles will respond accordingly by making more than 350 characters and personalities available to be the face of your profile. Since family members often like to have their streaming experience tailored to their own preferences, setting up individual profiles is often the best way to reflect your specific streaming desires, and your avatar is the thing that wraps it all up.
In the Max profile settings, avatars will be organized in a clear, easy-to-navigate way that will allow users to find their favorite character quickly and easily. Once a user settles on the perfect avatar, it will appear across all devices and supported platforms.
“We’re bringing together the best content across every genre in Max, and that means our viewers now have even more ways to celebrate their favorite fandoms and put their unique stamp on their profiles,” WBD EVP Meredith Gertler said. “This expanded list of character avatars allows users to quickly identify their profiles and express their identity through a creative lens, further connecting them with the stories and characters they love on the platform.”
What Avatars Will Users Be Able to Choose from on Max?
click the images to see a full-size library of avatar options.
Animal Planet
Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Crocodile, Meerkat, Giraffe, Koala, Otter, Cheetah, Baby Cheetah, Tiger, Baby Tiger, Rhino, Elephant, Turtle, Poison Dart Frog
Shark Week: White Shark: Smile Front, Tiger Shark, Whale Shark, Hammerhead Shark, Bull Shark, Mako Shark, White Shark: Smile Side, White Shark: Jaws
Cartoon Network
Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Frylock, Master Shake, Meatwad
The Boondocks: Huey, Riley, Grandad
Harvey Birdman Attorney at Law: Harvey Birdman
Primal: Spear, Fang
Rick & Morty: Rick, Morty, Pickle Rick, Jerry, Beth, Summer, Evil Morty, Bird Person
Robot Chicken: The Nerd, Robot Chicken, Bitch Pudding
Samurai Jack: Samurai Jack, Aku
Space Ghost Coast To Coast: Space Ghost
Squidbillies: Early Cuyler
The Brak Show: Brak, Zorak
The Flintstones: Fred Flintstone, Wilma Flintstone, Pebbles, Dino
The Jetsons: George Jetson, Judy Jetson, Rosie the Robot
Adventure Time: Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Flame Princess, Earl of Lemongrab, BMO, Lumpy Space Princess, Peppermint Butler, Gunter, Ice King
The Powerpuff Girls: Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, Mojo Jojo
Steven Universe: Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst
Teen Titans Go!: Beastboy, Robin, Raven, Cyborg, Starfire, Silkie, Robin Fish, Raven Pink, Batman
The Amazing World of Gumball: Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Banana Joe, Alan, Tina
We Bare Bears: Grizz, Ice Bear, Panda, Chloe, Nom-Nom
DC
Batman: The Animated Series: Bane, Batgirl, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, Riddler
Justice League Unlimited: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Lex Luthor, Aquaman, Aztek, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Joker, Martian Manhunter, Black Canary, Booster Gold, Gorilla Grodd, Captain Marvel, Brainiac, Darkseid, Steel, Stargirl, Dove, Galatea, Hawk, Hawkgirl, Huntress, Solomon Grundy
Justice League (Live Action): Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash
Food Network
Beat Bobby Flay: Bobby Flay
Chopped: Ted Allen
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Guy Fieri
Outchef’d: Eddie Jackson
HBO
The Last of Us: Joel Miller, Ellie Williams, Tommy Miller, Marlene, Tess, Bill, Frank, Clicker
The White Lotus S2: Tanya, Albie, Harper, Ethan, Daphne, Dominic, Cameron, Portia, Valentina, Bert
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry, JB, Jeff, Susie, Cheryl
Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion, Cersei, Sansa, Arya, Jamie, Night King, Brienne, Bran, Robb, Rickon, Grey Worm, Missandei, Drogon, Ghost
House of the Dragon: Viserys, Daemon, Rhaenyra, Alicent, Otto, Corlys, Rhaenys, Criston, Mysaria
Insecure: Issa, Molly, Lawrence, Kelli, Tiffany
Succession: Logan, Kendall, Shiv, Roman, Greg, Tom, Connor
The Sopranos: Tony, Carmela, Christopher, Silvio, Big Pussy, Paulie, Melfi
Watchmen (Series): Sister Night, Doctor Manhattan, Angela Abar, Adrian Veidt, Looking Glass, Laurie Blake, Will Reeves, Lady Trieu
HGTV
Christina on the Coast: Christina Hall
Flipping El Moussas: Tarek El Moussa
Married to Real Estate: Egypt Sherrod
My Lottery Dream Home: David Bromstad
Property Brothers: Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott
Iconic Hosts
Ghost Adventures: Zak Bagans
Homicide Hunter: American Detective: Joe Kenda
On the Case with Paula Zahn: Paula Zahn
Trixie Motel: Trixie Mattel
Looney Tunes
Looney Tunes: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, Tasmanian Devil, Tweety
Magnolia Network
Fixer Upper: Chip, Joanna
Max Originals
And Just Like That…: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, Charlotte York, Che Diaz, Dr. Nya Wallace, Lisa Todd Wexley, Seema Patel
Doom Patrol: Robotman, Elastic-Girl, Crazy Jane, Negative Man, Cyborg, Flex Mentallo
Hacks: Deborah Vance, Ava Daniels, Marcus, DJ, Jimmy, Kayla, Kiki, Damien
Peacemaker: Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, Leota Adebayo, Clemson Murn, Adrian, Chase, Sophie Song, Larry Fitzgibbon, Judomaster
The Sex Lives of College Girls: Kimberly, Leighton, Bela, Whitney
Velma: Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Fred Jones, Shaggy Rogers
Sesame Workshop
Sesame Street: Elmo, Big Bird, Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Oscar, Rosita, Zoe, Bert, Ernie, Snuffy, The Count
Studio Ghibli
Earwig and the Witch: Earwig, Mandrake
Howl’s Moving Castle: Sophie, Howl, Calcifer, Turnip Head
Kiki’s Delivery Service: Kiki, Jiji
My Neighbor Totoro: Totoro, Catbus, Mei Kusakabe, Satsuki Kusakabe
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: Nausicaa
Ponyo: Ponyo
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya: Princess Kaguya
Princess Mononoke: San, Ashitaka, Lady Eboshi, Kodama
Spirited Away: Yubaba, Chihiro, No Face, Haku Dragon
Tales from Earthsea: Cob
The Cat Returns: Muta, The Baron
TLC
90 Day Fiancé: Annie Suwan
90 Day: The Other Way: Kenny Niedermeier
90 Day: Happily Ever After: Angela Deem
90 Day: The Single Life: Cesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Silva
The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett, Pedro Jr. Jimeno
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Way Thore
Dr. Pimple Popper: Dr. Sandra Lee
Sister Wives: Christine Brown
Warner Bros.
The Big Bang Theory: Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadte, Penny, Howard Wolowitz, Rajesh Koothrappali, Amy Fowler
Friends: Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross
Harry Potter: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Dumbledore, Hagrid, Sorting Hat, Dobby, Snape, Malfoy, Voldemort, Dementor, Luna Lovegood, Professor McGonagall, Hedwig, Fawkes, Gryffindor Crest, Ravenclaw Crest, Hufflepuff Crest, Slytherin Crest
Scooby-Doo: Scooby-Doo, Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Fred Jones
The West Wing: Josiah Bartlet, C. J. Cregg, Josh Lyman, Sam Seaborn, Toby Zheigler, Leo McGarry, Charlie Young
Tom & Jerry (Classic): Tom, Jerry
