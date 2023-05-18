Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Expansive Slate of Avatars Ahead of Next Week’s Max Launch

With so many streaming services on the market, sometimes it’s the little things that keep you coming back to your streamer of choice. Whether that’s the colors on the menu, the sound it makes when you click on a new tile, or the selection of avatars available for your individual profile. With the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new and improved streaming service Max coming next week, the company has announced a truly massive list of avatars that will be available starting Tuesday, May 23 when HBO Max and discovery+ essentially are merged into a single platform.

WBD says that when all of HBO Max’s library is joined by the majority of discovery+’s content, there will be twice as many titles available as before, and Max’s profiles will respond accordingly by making more than 350 characters and personalities available to be the face of your profile. Since family members often like to have their streaming experience tailored to their own preferences, setting up individual profiles is often the best way to reflect your specific streaming desires, and your avatar is the thing that wraps it all up.

In the Max profile settings, avatars will be organized in a clear, easy-to-navigate way that will allow users to find their favorite character quickly and easily. Once a user settles on the perfect avatar, it will appear across all devices and supported platforms.

“We’re bringing together the best content across every genre in Max, and that means our viewers now have even more ways to celebrate their favorite fandoms and put their unique stamp on their profiles,” WBD EVP Meredith Gertler said. “This expanded list of character avatars allows users to quickly identify their profiles and express their identity through a creative lens, further connecting them with the stories and characters they love on the platform.”

What Avatars Will Users Be Able to Choose from on Max?

click the images to see a full-size library of avatar options.

Animal Planet Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Crocodile, Meerkat, Giraffe, Koala, Otter, Cheetah, Baby Cheetah, Tiger, Baby Tiger, Rhino, Elephant, Turtle, Poison Dart Frog

Shark Week: White Shark: Smile Front, Tiger Shark, Whale Shark, Hammerhead Shark, Bull Shark, Mako Shark, White Shark: Smile Side, White Shark: Jaws Cartoon Network Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Frylock, Master Shake, Meatwad

The Boondocks: Huey, Riley, Grandad

Harvey Birdman Attorney at Law: Harvey Birdman

Primal: Spear, Fang

Rick & Morty: Rick, Morty, Pickle Rick, Jerry, Beth, Summer, Evil Morty, Bird Person

Robot Chicken: The Nerd, Robot Chicken, Bitch Pudding

Samurai Jack: Samurai Jack, Aku

Space Ghost Coast To Coast: Space Ghost

Squidbillies: Early Cuyler

The Brak Show: Brak, Zorak

The Flintstones: Fred Flintstone, Wilma Flintstone, Pebbles, Dino

The Jetsons: George Jetson, Judy Jetson, Rosie the Robot

Adventure Time: Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Flame Princess, Earl of Lemongrab, BMO, Lumpy Space Princess, Peppermint Butler, Gunter, Ice King

The Powerpuff Girls: Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, Mojo Jojo

Steven Universe: Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst

Teen Titans Go!: Beastboy, Robin, Raven, Cyborg, Starfire, Silkie, Robin Fish, Raven Pink, Batman

The Amazing World of Gumball: Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Banana Joe, Alan, Tina

We Bare Bears: Grizz, Ice Bear, Panda, Chloe, Nom-Nom DC Batman: The Animated Series: Bane, Batgirl, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, Riddler

Justice League Unlimited: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Lex Luthor, Aquaman, Aztek, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Joker, Martian Manhunter, Black Canary, Booster Gold, Gorilla Grodd, Captain Marvel, Brainiac, Darkseid, Steel, Stargirl, Dove, Galatea, Hawk, Hawkgirl, Huntress, Solomon Grundy

Justice League (Live Action): Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash Food Network Beat Bobby Flay: Bobby Flay

Chopped: Ted Allen

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Guy Fieri

Outchef’d: Eddie Jackson HBO The Last of Us: Joel Miller, Ellie Williams, Tommy Miller, Marlene, Tess, Bill, Frank, Clicker

The White Lotus S2: Tanya, Albie, Harper, Ethan, Daphne, Dominic, Cameron, Portia, Valentina, Bert

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry, JB, Jeff, Susie, Cheryl

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion, Cersei, Sansa, Arya, Jamie, Night King, Brienne, Bran, Robb, Rickon, Grey Worm, Missandei, Drogon, Ghost

House of the Dragon: Viserys, Daemon, Rhaenyra, Alicent, Otto, Corlys, Rhaenys, Criston, Mysaria

Insecure: Issa, Molly, Lawrence, Kelli, Tiffany

Succession: Logan, Kendall, Shiv, Roman, Greg, Tom, Connor

The Sopranos: Tony, Carmela, Christopher, Silvio, Big Pussy, Paulie, Melfi

Watchmen (Series): Sister Night, Doctor Manhattan, Angela Abar, Adrian Veidt, Looking Glass, Laurie Blake, Will Reeves, Lady Trieu