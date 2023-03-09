What Are Best Ways to Get Local News, ABC Content if Hulu + Live TV Dropped Your Local Affiliate?

Thursday dawned with the news that Hulu + Live TV users in 34 markets no longer had access to their local ABC affiliate. Hulu + Live TV is likely mired in a carriage dispute with Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the owner of the local channels, though neither side has confirmed that publicly.

If you’re a customer in one of these 34 areas, you’re probably wondering where to go for local ABC programming now. The good news is that in 24 of the 34 markets no longer served by Hulu + Live TV, live streams of local ABC affiliates are available for free on the free news streaming service NewsON. Check below to see if this applies in your market, and if not we have some other alternatives for you.

Which Markets Can Access Local ABC Affiliates Through a Free Alternative Service?

City of license / Market Free Alternative Service Abilene, TX NewsON Amarillo, TX–Clovis, NM NewsON Amarillo, TX–Clovis, NM NewsON Asheville, NC–Greenville–Spartanburg, SC NewsON Birmingham–Tuscaloosa–Anniston, AL NewsON Champaign–Urbana–Decatur–Springfield, IL NewsON Champaign–Urbana–Decatur–Springfield, IL NewsON Charleston–Huntington, WV NewsON Chattanooga, TN NewsON Chico–Redding, CA NewsON Columbus–Chillicothe, OH NewsON Dayton, OH NewsON Eureka–Arcata, CA N/A Florence–Myrtle Beach, SC NewsON Greenville–New Bern–Morehead City, NC NewsON Hayes Center, NE N/A Johnstown–Altoona, PA N/A Kirksville, MO–Ottumwa, IA NewsON Lincoln–Hastings–Kearney, NE N/A Little Rock, AR NewsON Lynchburg–Roanoke, VA NewsON McCook, NE N/A Mobile, AL–Pensacola, FL NewsON North Platte, NE N/A Portland, OR NewsON Rochester, NY NewsON San Angelo, TX N/A Seattle–Tacoma, WA NewsON St. Louis, MO N/A Traverse City–Cadillac–Cheboygan– Sault Ste. Marie, MI N/A Traverse City–Cadillac–Cheboygan– Sault Ste. Marie, MI N/A Tulsa, OK NewsON Washington, DC NewsON Winston-Salem–Greensboro–High Point, NC NewsON

What if Your Market Isn’t Covered?

If you’re an ABC watcher in one of the 10 markets not covered by Hulu + Live TV or NewsON, you still have options. You can always find an over-the-air antenna and get local channels including ABC that way, but if you’ve left those messy cords behind for good there are several choices available to you.

Another live TV streaming service that still carries ABC is your best bet. The cheapest live TV service available is Sling TV, which is currently offering new users the chance to get 50% off their first month’s service. That means that instead of the regular $40, you can get Sling TV for $20 for a full month. Users will want to sign up for Sling Blue to access ABC, but Sling only carries the channel in select markets, so double-check here to make sure yours is covered before signing up.

DIRECTV STREAM would be our top choice for users who are desperate to restore their live, local ABC coverage. The service offers ABC in nearly every major market across the United States and comes with a five-day free trial so you can make sure it’s right for you before committing to anything long-term. If you decide to make the switch permanent, plans start at $74.99 per month, and include more major cable channels than any other live TV service.

If sports are what you’re mainly looking to get from your live TV service, it may be time to switch over to fuboTV. It also carries ABC in most markets, and comes with a host of sports channels like MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and more. It also carries regional sports networks from Bally Sports, and offers a seven-day free trial, with plans starting at $85.98 (including RSN fees) after the trial is over.

YouTube TV also carries ABC in most markets, and it’s the cheapest service outside of Sling TV at $64.99 per month. A subscription to YouTube TV does come with some trade-offs, though; while it does come with a 14-day free trial for some users, it doesn’t include with bonus subscriptions or special offers. Users will also have to pay a little more if they want to see ultra-high-definition content, as the 4K add-on is an extra $20 per month.

Where Can You See ABC Content On-Demand

If on-demand ABC shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “The Rookie” are a beloved part of your weekly viewing, never fear! Hulu + Live TV may not be carrying ABC affiliates in 34 markets any longer, but you can still watch ABC content on-demand as a part of your subscription. You will also have access to all of ABC’s sports broadcasts via ESPN3.

If you’ve decided to leave Hulu + Live TV behind for good, a regular Hulu subscription will still ensure you can watch next-day streams of primetime ABC shows. You’ll certainly save some money doing so; a subscription to ad-supported Hulu is $7.99 per month, and upgrading to ad-free is $14.99 per month. You can also add in Disney+ and ESPN+ via the Disney Bundle with some nice discounts, although the bundle is included as part of all Hulu + Live TV subscriptions.