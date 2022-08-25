 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Freevee in September 2022, Including ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘1917,’ ‘All About My Mother’

Fern Siegel

The history of the U.S. space program includes key contributions from three brilliant, but unsung, Black women — mathematicians Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson — who helped launch John Glenn into orbit. Despite the segregated practices of the time, these pioneers galvanized the space race. The acclaimed film “Hidden Figures” tells the story of these heroic women, played by Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe. The movie is coming to Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee on Sept. 1.

Watch the “Hidden Figures” trailer:

Also on the historical front, director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) delivers “1917,” a WWI epic about two British soldiers who must penetrate enemy territory to stop an attack that would annihilate 1,600 of their compatriots. Also coming to the service on Sept. 1, “1917” is based, in part, on stories Mendes was told by his grandfather, who served in the Great War, one of the deadliest conflicts in history.

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is adept at comedy and drama — and one of his best films, the incandescent “All About My Mother,” streams on Freevee beginning on Sept. 1. It blends aspects of “A Streetcar Named Desire” with a look at the essence of maternal love.

Coming to Freevee:

Movies

Sept. 1

  • 1917 (2019)
  • All About My Mother (1999)
  • Annie (2014)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Broken Embraces (2009)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Charlie’s Angels (2000)
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
  • Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
  • Criminal (2016)
  • For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2011)
  • Hidden Figures (2016)
  • Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
  • Leatherheads (2008)
  • Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
  • Matador (1986)
  • Match Point (2005)
  • Pain and Glory (2019)
  • Silence (2016)
  • Stop-Loss (2008)
  • The Bone Collector (1999)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
  • The Longest Ride (2015)
  • There’s Something About Mary (1998)
  • Volver (2006)
  • Where’s the Money (2017)
  • Whiplash (2014)

Sept. 11

  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

TV Series

Sept. 1

  • The Suze Orman Show (2002)
  • Murder, She Wrote (1984)
  • Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)
  • Banacek Seasons 1-2 (1972)
  • Models of the Runway Seasons 1-2 (2009)
  • The Rockford Files Seasons 1-6 (1974)
Watch
amazonfreevee.com

Freevee

Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to hundreds of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.

Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available.

Watch
$0 / month
amazonfreevee.com
