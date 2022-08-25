What’s Coming to Freevee in September 2022, Including ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘1917,’ ‘All About My Mother’

The history of the U.S. space program includes key contributions from three brilliant, but unsung, Black women — mathematicians Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson — who helped launch John Glenn into orbit. Despite the segregated practices of the time, these pioneers galvanized the space race. The acclaimed film “Hidden Figures” tells the story of these heroic women, played by Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe. The movie is coming to Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee on Sept. 1.

Watch the “Hidden Figures” trailer:

Also on the historical front, director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) delivers “1917,” a WWI epic about two British soldiers who must penetrate enemy territory to stop an attack that would annihilate 1,600 of their compatriots. Also coming to the service on Sept. 1, “1917” is based, in part, on stories Mendes was told by his grandfather, who served in the Great War, one of the deadliest conflicts in history.

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is adept at comedy and drama — and one of his best films, the incandescent “All About My Mother,” streams on Freevee beginning on Sept. 1. It blends aspects of “A Streetcar Named Desire” with a look at the essence of maternal love.

