What’s Coming to Plex in May 2023: ‘The Farewell,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Minari’
Plex has a series of movies in coming to the free streaming service in May, including the moving film “The Farewell.” An extended Chinese-American family invents an excuse to visit a beloved grandmother in China, but doesn’t tell her she’s dying. Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, and Zhao Shuzhen star. Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for her performance.
“The Farewell” trailer
Also coming next month is “Moonlight.” The Best Picture Oscar winner stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, and Mahershala Ali. It tells the story of a young black man’s struggle to cope with his life and sexuality, from childhood to adulthood.
Coming in May:
- After Yang
- Arbitrage
- Arrival
- The Big Wedding
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter (starts 5/18 - ends 5/31)
- C’mon C’mon
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Dedication
- The Farewell
- Filth (starts 5/5)
- Gloria Bell
- The Green Knight
- The Humans
- The Last Black Man In San Francisco
- Meet the Spartans
- Minari
- Moonlight (starts 5/21 - ends 5/31)
- Mr. Church
- One For The Money
- Open Water
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- The Power Of One
- The Reader
- Rhapsody Of Love
- Romeo And Juliet
- Stir Of Echoes
- We Summon The Darkness
- Zola
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.