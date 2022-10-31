What’s Coming to Plex in November 2022, Including ‘First Reformed,’ ‘Heartbreak Ridge,’ ‘TMNT’
Two Oscar-nominated films are coming to free streaming service Plex in November. In the first, Clint Eastwood portrays a Marine sergeant in command of a platoon desperately in need of an attitude adjustment in “Heartbreak Ridge.” Also featured in the 1986 film are Marsha Mason, Boyd Gaines, Mario Van Peebles, Vincent Irizarry, and more. The movie will stream Nov. 1.
Later in the month, Ethan Hawke stars as a minister in danger of losing his faith in “First Reformed.” The film, which will premiere on Plex on Nov. 18, was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay for scribe Paul Schrader and co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Cedric Kyles, Victoria Hill, Phillip Ettinger, and others.
Check out the trailer for “First Reformed”:
Also coming to the streamer in November will be “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Starting as comic book characters in the early 1980s, the now iconic sewer turtles turned into crime-fighting ninjas by a radioactive ooze have enjoyed a long run. They became popular first on a Saturday morning cartoon and later in a series of live-action films.
Coming in November:
Nov. 1 (unless otherwise indicated)
- 1408
- American Werewolf In London, An
- Blair Witch Project, The
- Cashback
- Children Act, The (11/10)
- De Palma (11/21)
- Enforcer, The
- Excalibur
- First Reformed (11/18)
- Fist Of Fury
- Four Lions (11/11)
- God Bless America (11/11)
- Green Room (11/12)
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunter, The
- I Saw The Devil (Starts 11/18)
- Industry Did It, The
- Into The Forest (Starts 11/7)
- Krisha (Starts 11/7)
- Kung Fu (classic series)
- Last Man Standing
- Lila & Eve
- Lovers, The (Starts 11/5)
- Man Up
- Sea Of Trees, The (Starts 11/8)
- Spawn
- Stir Of Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Tequila Sunrise
- Timecop
- Two Lovers
- Wicker Man, The
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.