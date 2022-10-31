What’s Coming to Plex in November 2022, Including ‘First Reformed,’ ‘Heartbreak Ridge,’ ‘TMNT’

Two Oscar-nominated films are coming to free streaming service Plex in November. In the first, Clint Eastwood portrays a Marine sergeant in command of a platoon desperately in need of an attitude adjustment in “Heartbreak Ridge.” Also featured in the 1986 film are Marsha Mason, Boyd Gaines, Mario Van Peebles, Vincent Irizarry, and more. The movie will stream Nov. 1.

Later in the month, Ethan Hawke stars as a minister in danger of losing his faith in “First Reformed.” The film, which will premiere on Plex on Nov. 18, was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay for scribe Paul Schrader and co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Cedric Kyles, Victoria Hill, Phillip Ettinger, and others.

Check out the trailer for “First Reformed”:

Also coming to the streamer in November will be “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Starting as comic book characters in the early 1980s, the now iconic sewer turtles turned into crime-fighting ninjas by a radioactive ooze have enjoyed a long run. They became popular first on a Saturday morning cartoon and later in a series of live-action films.

Coming in November:

Nov. 1 (unless otherwise indicated)

1408

American Werewolf In London, An

Blair Witch Project, The

Cashback

Children Act, The (11/10)

De Palma (11/21)

Enforcer, The

Excalibur

First Reformed (11/18)

Fist Of Fury

Four Lions (11/11)

God Bless America (11/11)

Green Room (11/12)

Heartbreak Ridge

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunter, The

I Saw The Devil (Starts 11/18)

Industry Did It, The

Into The Forest (Starts 11/7)

Krisha (Starts 11/7)

Kung Fu (classic series)

Last Man Standing

Lila & Eve

Lovers, The (Starts 11/5)

Man Up

Sea Of Trees, The (Starts 11/8)

Spawn

Stir Of Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tequila Sunrise

Timecop

Two Lovers

Wicker Man, The