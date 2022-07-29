What’s Coming to Pluto TV in August 2022, Including ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Titanic’

Free streamer Pluto TV will push Westerns in August, such as the hit series “Yellowstone,” which takes place on a massive ranch in Montana and stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family. The fifth season of cable’s most popular show premieres on Pluto’s corporate sibling Paramount Network on Nov. 15, 2022.

Check out a preview of “Yellowstone”:

“Silverado,” “Texas Rangers,” and both versions of “True Grit” (1969 and 2010) will also stream. The first starred John Wayne; the second was written and directed by the Coen Bros., who produced a much darker tale of seeking justice. Pluto TV’s Westerns Weeks starts Aug. 15 and runs for four weeks.

Also streaming is the award-winning classic “Titanic,” starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The duo play a young woman from an upper-class family and a poor artist who fall in love aboard the luxury liner which sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912. The film won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron.

Coming to Pluto TV in August:

Westerns Weeks

Aug. 15

Silverado

True Grit (1969, 2010)

Texas Rangers

The Quick and the Dead

TV Land Drama

Aug. 1

Walker, Texas Ranger (Monday-Friday)

More TV Drama

Aug. 26: Yellowstone - Season 1 Marathon

Aug. 27: Yellowstone - Season 2 Marathon

Aug. 28: Yellowstone - Season 3 Marathon

NFL Channel

Aug. 15

Best of the Dallas Cowboys

Pluto Action

Aug. 1 Shooter

Triple 9

Desperado Aug. 7 Body of Lies

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Shooter

Triple 9 Aug. 10 The Mask of Zorro

Desperado

Once Upon a Time in Mexico Aug. 20 The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Replacement Killers

Shooter Aug. 26 The Long Kiss Goodnight

Triple 9

Everly

Pluto Drama Titanic

Body of Lies

Midway

The Terminal

Aloha

The Quick and The Dead Black Cinema Juice

Four Brothers

South Central

Posse

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Soul Plane

Beverly Hills Cop I, II & III

Pluto Comedy

Aug. 7 Pineapple Express

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

The Green Hornet Aug. 14 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day

Hitch

Only You Aug. 25 Mars Attacks! Pluto Romance Titanic

Hitch

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Ghost

Playing for Keeps

Bridget Jones’ Diary