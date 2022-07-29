What’s Coming to Pluto TV in August 2022, Including ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Titanic’
Free streamer Pluto TV will push Westerns in August, such as the hit series “Yellowstone,” which takes place on a massive ranch in Montana and stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family. The fifth season of cable’s most popular show premieres on Pluto’s corporate sibling Paramount Network on Nov. 15, 2022.
Check out a preview of “Yellowstone”:
“Silverado,” “Texas Rangers,” and both versions of “True Grit” (1969 and 2010) will also stream. The first starred John Wayne; the second was written and directed by the Coen Bros., who produced a much darker tale of seeking justice. Pluto TV’s Westerns Weeks starts Aug. 15 and runs for four weeks.
Also streaming is the award-winning classic “Titanic,” starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The duo play a young woman from an upper-class family and a poor artist who fall in love aboard the luxury liner which sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912. The film won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron.
Coming to Pluto TV in August:
Westerns Weeks
Aug. 15
- Silverado
- True Grit (1969, 2010)
- Texas Rangers
- The Quick and the Dead
TV Land Drama
Aug. 1
- Walker, Texas Ranger (Monday-Friday)
More TV Drama
Aug. 26: Yellowstone - Season 1 Marathon
Aug. 27: Yellowstone - Season 2 Marathon
Aug. 28: Yellowstone - Season 3 Marathon
NFL Channel
Aug. 15
- Best of the Dallas Cowboys
Pluto Action
Aug. 1
- Shooter
- Triple 9
- Desperado
Aug. 7
- Body of Lies
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- Shooter
- Triple 9
Aug. 10
- The Mask of Zorro
- Desperado
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Aug. 20
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Replacement Killers
- Shooter
Aug. 26
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- Triple 9
- Everly
Pluto Drama
- Titanic
- Body of Lies
- Midway
- The Terminal
- Aloha
- The Quick and The Dead
Black Cinema
- Juice
- Four Brothers
- South Central
- Posse
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- Soul Plane
- Beverly Hills Cop I, II & III
Pluto Comedy
Aug. 7
- Pineapple Express
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- The Green Hornet
Aug. 14
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day
- Hitch
- Only You
Aug. 25
- Mars Attacks!
Pluto Romance
- Titanic
- Hitch
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Ghost
- Playing for Keeps
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
