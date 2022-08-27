What’s Coming to Plex in September 2022, Including ‘2 Days in New York,’ ‘Blackfish’

Romantic comedy “2 Days in New York” is headed to Plex in September. Chris Rock and Julie Delpy, who also directs, co-star as a happy couple living with their step-kids in the U.S. until her French family arrives and everything changes. The pair is forced to explore the funny and messy aspects of their culture-clashing relationship while holding on to what made them fall in love in the first place.

Watch the trailer for “2 Days in New York”:

Also hitting the free streaming service next month is the documentary “Blackfish.” The award-winning film examines the consequences of a keeping a whale in captivity, especially one responsible for three deaths, include a top whale trainer. The doc focuses attention and criticism on animal-focused theme parks, most notably, SeaWorld.

Coming to Plex in September:

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Best Man Down (starts 9/16)

Beyond The Black Rainbow

Blackfish (starts 9/2)

Bronson

Cake (2014)

Ceremony (starts 9/2)

Dark Horse

Extra Man, The

Fay Grim

Future World

Hot Summer Nights (starts 9/22)

I Give It A Year

Lion

Long Way Down, A (starts 9/9)

Prince Avalanche

Royal Affair, A (starts 9/9)

Shoplifters

Signal, The (starts 9/2)

Timecrimes

V/H/S (starts 9/9)

Whole Truth, The

Witch, The (starts 9/17)