What’s Coming to Plex in September 2022, Including ‘2 Days in New York,’ ‘Blackfish’
Romantic comedy “2 Days in New York” is headed to Plex in September. Chris Rock and Julie Delpy, who also directs, co-star as a happy couple living with their step-kids in the U.S. until her French family arrives and everything changes. The pair is forced to explore the funny and messy aspects of their culture-clashing relationship while holding on to what made them fall in love in the first place.
Watch the trailer for “2 Days in New York”:
Also hitting the free streaming service next month is the documentary “Blackfish.” The award-winning film examines the consequences of a keeping a whale in captivity, especially one responsible for three deaths, include a top whale trainer. The doc focuses attention and criticism on animal-focused theme parks, most notably, SeaWorld.
Coming to Plex in September:
- 2 Days In New York
- Alan Partridge
- Best Man Down (starts 9/16)
- Beyond The Black Rainbow
- Blackfish (starts 9/2)
- Bronson
- Cake (2014)
- Ceremony (starts 9/2)
- Dark Horse
- Extra Man, The
- Fay Grim
- Future World
- Hot Summer Nights (starts 9/22)
- I Give It A Year
- Lion
- Long Way Down, A (starts 9/9)
- Prince Avalanche
- Royal Affair, A (starts 9/9)
- Shoplifters
- Signal, The (starts 9/2)
- Timecrimes
- V/H/S (starts 9/9)
- Whole Truth, The
- Witch, The (starts 9/17)
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.