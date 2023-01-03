Where (and When) Can You Stream the Most Anticipated Movies of 2023?

The new year is upon us at last, and there are some fantastic new releases coming to theaters in 2023. From comic book adventures like “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” to historical dramas like “Oppenheimer,” there’ll be something for everyone at the movies this year.

Sadly for movie fans that prefer to watch the latest releases from the comfort of their couches, the era of day-and-date movie releases on streaming platforms is mostly over. The good news, however, is that media companies know there’s a huge section of fans that prefer to stream movies from home. Most often, movie studios will keep films in theaters for windows of around 45, 70, or 120 days, depending on how well they perform at the box office.

Without further ado, check out The Streamable’s list of most anticipated movies of 2023, which streaming service they’ll be headed to, and when we think you’ll be able to enjoy them from the comfort of your own home! Please note, the theatrical release dates listed are official dates given by studios, but many of these films will offer preview screenings a day or two in advance.

As the home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus Lucasfilm content, Disney+ will get some of the biggest movies of the year…eventually.

Likely to Come to Disney+ After 120 Days

In theaters May 5, Likely to Stream Sep. 2:

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 May 3, 2023 After acquiring Knowhere from the Collector, we find the Guardians working to repair the extreme damage done by Thanos-determined to make Knowhere a safe haven, not only for themselves, but for all refugees displaced by the harsh universe. It isn’t long before their attempt to return to normal is upended by a brutal attack from a new unknown enemy, and Peter, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

In theaters Jun. 30, Likely to Stream Oct. 28:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny June 28, 2023 Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Likely to Come to Disney+ After 70 Days

In theaters Feb. 17, Likely to Stream Apr. 28:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania February 15, 2023 Superhero duo Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, together with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

In theaters May 26, Likely to Stream Aug. 4:

The Little Mermaid May 24, 2023 The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. With mermaids forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

In theaters July 28, Likely to Stream Oct. 6:

The Marvels July 26, 2023 Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan trade places with each other every time they use their powers and must team up to fix their problem.

Likely to Come to Disney+ After 45 Days

In theaters Jun. 16, Likely to Stream Jul. 31:

Elemental June 15, 2023 In a city where fire, water, land, & air residents live together, a fiery young woman & a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common.

In theaters Aug. 11, Likely to Stream Sept. 25:

Haunted Mansion August 9, 2023 A single mom named Gabbie and her 9-year-old son, who are looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest, who, in turn, enlists the aid the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert, a French Quartier a psychic, and a crotchety historian to help exorcise the mansion.

HBO Max (likely to be called Max by spring 2023)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium streaming service is set to undergo a significant rebrand in 2023. HBO Max is due to combine with discovery+ in spring, and the new service will likely get the unimaginative name “Max.” Name aside, this service will be getting WBD’s biggest movies of the year, sooner or later.

Likely to Come to HBO Max/Max After 120 Days

In theaters Oct. 20, Likely to Stream Feb. 17, 2024:

Dune: Part Two November 3, 2023 Follow the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, Paul endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Likely to Come to HBO Max/Max After 70 Days

In theaters Feb. 10, Likely to Stream Apr. 21:

Magic Mike’s Last Dance February 9, 2023 Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

In theaters Mar. 17, Likely to Stream May 26:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods March 15, 2023 Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world.

In theaters Jul. 21, Likely to Stream Sep. 29:

Barbie July 19, 2023 Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie dolls.

In theaters Dec. 25, Likely to Stream Mar. 4, 2024:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom December 20, 2023 When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

Likely to Come to HBO Max/Max After 45 Days

In theaters Jan. 13, Likely to Stream Feb. 27:

House Party January 12, 2023 Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon and Kevin are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away. In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong?

In theaters Aug. 18, Likely to Stream Oct. 2:

Blue Beetle August 16, 2023 Jaime Reyes acquires a mysterious scarab that binds to his spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor.

Likely to Come to Peacock After 120 Days

In theaters Jul. 21, Likely to Stream Nov. 18:

Oppenheimer July 19, 2023 The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Likely to Come to Peacock After 70 Days

In theaters Feb. 24, Likely to Stream May 5:

Cocaine Bear February 23, 2023 An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

In theaters April 7, Likely to Stream Jun. 16:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie March 23, 2023 A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.

In theaters May 19, Likely to Stream Jul. 28:

Fast X May 18, 2023 The tenth installment in the Fast Saga.

Likely to Come to Peacock After 45 Days

In theaters Jan. 6, Likely to Stream Feb. 20:

M3GAN January 4, 2023 A brilliant toy company roboticist uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll’s programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with terrifying results.

In theaters Oct. 13, Likely to Stream Nov. 27:

The Exorcist October 11, 2023 The father of a possessed child seeks out the aid of Chris MacNeil, whose daughter Regan survived a similar possession in the 1970s.

Likely to Come to STARZ After 70 Days

In theaters Mar. 24, Likely to Stream Jun. 2:

John Wick: Chapter 4 March 22, 2023 With the price on his head ever increasing, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

In theaters Nov. 17, Likely to Stream Jan. 26, 2024:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes November 15, 2023 Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Likely to Come to Netflix After 120 Days

In theaters Jun. 2, Likely to Stream Sep. 30:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse May 31, 2023 After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales — Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Likely to Come to Netflix After 70 Days

In theaters Jul. 7, Likely to Stream Sep. 15:

Insidious: Chapter 5 July 5, 2023 Ten years after he first ventured into the Further, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly resurface.

Likely to Come to Paramount+ After 120 Days

In theaters Jul. 14, Likely to Stream Nov. 11:

Likely to Come to Paramount+ After 45 Days

In theaters Feb. 3, Likely to Stream Mar. 20:

80 for Brady February 3, 2023 Four best friends living life to the fullest take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

In theaters Mar. 10, Likely to Stream April 24:

Scream VI March 8, 2023 Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Likely to Come to Prime Video After 70 Days

In theaters Mar. 3, Likely to Stream May 12: