Where to Stream 2022 Children’s and Family Emmy Winners, ‘Baby-Sitters Club,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Sesame Street’ Among Winners

This year marked the first time that children and family entertainment got its own Emmy awards ceremony. The winners of the 2022 Children and Family Emmys were announced Saturday, Dec. 10, and content from streaming services dominated the awards show.

Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club,” which offers a contemporary spin on the beloved series of young adult novels by Ann M. Martin, took home the award for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series. That wasn’t the only honor Netflix took home, as it also bagged the Outstanding Young Teen Series award for “Heartstopper.”

“Sesame Street” was also a winner, claiming the Outstanding Preschool Series Emmy for HBO Max. Despite the fact that the streamer removed over 200 episodes of the series from its platform earlier this year, “Sesame Street” is still a hit amongst awards voters.

Check below for a full list of the award-winners which are now available to stream!

Outstanding Animated Series

City of Ghosts March 5, 2021 Meet the Ghost Club! Their adventures take them all around Los Angeles as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about their city’s history.

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

The Baby-Sitters Club July 3, 2020 In this contemporary take on the beloved book series, five best friends launch a baby-sitting business that’s big on fun and adventure.

Outstanding Fictional Special

Sneakerella May 11, 2022 When El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.

Outstanding Preschool Series

Sesame Street November 10, 1969 On a special inner city street, the inhabitants—human and muppet—teach preschoolers basic educational and social concepts using comedy, cartoons, games, and songs.

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Heartstopper April 22, 2022 Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Outstanding Non-Fiction Program

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? June 25, 2021 A documentary about Peanuts and its creator, Charles M. Schulz. Famous fans—including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith, and Al Roker—share its influence on them, and a new animated story finds Charlie Brown on a quest.

Outstanding Preschool Animated Series

Ada Twist, Scientist September 28, 2021 Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Other Shows Honored at Children’s and Family Emmy Awards

Better Nate Than Ever March 15, 2022 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams but there’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. When his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

Cat Burglar February 22, 2022 In this edgy, over-the-top, interactive trivia toon, answer correctly to help Rowdy the Cat evade Peanut the Security Pup to steal some prized paintings.

Centaurworld July 30, 2021 Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock January 20, 2022 Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Looney Tunes Cartoons May 27, 2020 A series of short form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.

Maya and the Three October 22, 2021 A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas December 2, 2021 After a series of mishaps, Mickey, Minnie and the gang are separated all over the world and must try to get back to Hot Dog Hills by Christmas Eve. A mysterious and jolly stranger shows up to tell them about The Wishing Star, which could be the secret to bringing everybody home in time to celebrate together.

Muppets Haunted Mansion October 8, 2021 Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in The Haunted Mansion on Halloween night.

The Mysterious Benedict Society June 25, 2021 Four gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Punky Brewster February 25, 2021 Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

The Quest May 11, 2022 A ground-breaking immersive competition series that drops 8 young people into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.

Stillwater December 4, 2020 Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.