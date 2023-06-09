Will Arnett, Daniel Ricardo to Host Alternate Formula 1 Broadcasts for ESPN Beginning This Month

ESPN’s latest alternate broadcast will star an active F1 racer and a budding F1 superfan who just so happens to be one of Hollywoo’s most in-demand comic actors.

The company has announced that F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, one of the sport’s most popular and charismatic drivers, and actor/comedian/F1 fan Will Arnett would host alternate broadcasts for three upcoming races. “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett” will debut for the June 18 Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, followed by the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Tex. on Oct. 22, and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18.

“This is going to be a hoot!” said Ricciardo. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

Arnett is just as excited having previously hosted a podcast with legendary F1 driver Mika Häkkinen.

“The more I learn about Formula 1, the more I’m intrigued by it,” Arnett said. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix alternate broadcast will air on ESPN2 beginning at 1:55 p.m. ET. The traditional race coverage will begin on ABC at 12:30 p.m. Further details about time and channel for the other two editions of “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett” will be announced in the coming months.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will produce the broadcasts, following in the footsteps of the “ManningCast.” It also joins ESPN’s wide array of alternate broadcasts, including “NBA in Stephen A’s World,” an alternate broadcast starring ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, the “KayRod” broadcast, starring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, and an NHL broadcast starring characters from the Disney show “Big City Greens.”

As Formula 1’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” said Kate Jackson, ESPN Vice President, Production “Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge. And we’re very excited to be working with Will,” Jackson said. “He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”