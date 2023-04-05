Xumo Play Adds Free Nature, Wildlife Channel to Celebrate Earth Month

April is international Earth Month, and to commemorate the planet that sustains us Xumo Play is adding a new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel. The Xumo Free Nature and Wildlife TV channel is available to all Xumo users now, at no cost.

Channel highlights include two docuseries: “Butterflies: Superheroes of Nature” and “Nature’s Ultimate Survivors,” both of which are debuting in the United States for the first time. These series come from the production house Off the Fence, a United Kingdom-based studio that won an Oscar for its documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” Xumo’s engineers will curate the channel into themed programming blocks such as Big Cats, Safari, Wildest Places and more.

“Our new Nature and Wildlife TV channel will offer Xumo Play viewers a wide array of engaging and high-quality nature programming, including two new exclusive documentaries from the Academy Award-winning production house, Off the Fence,” said Anthony Layser, Executive Director at Xumo.

Xumo also offers a wealth of other nature and wildlife-themed programming, including Stingray Naturescape; Love Nature; PBS Nature; WildEarth; eScapes; Xplore; and NatureVision TV. The service is placing an emphasis on this programming all month long to raise awareness about the delicacy of our planet.

“FAST channels offer significant opportunities for platforms to carve out new niches and provide long term revenue, but the key to success as ever, is quality content,” Off the Fence’s Oliver Taprogge said. “We are proud that Xumo has chosen to partner with Off The Fence for the launch of its Nature and Wildlife channel, which includes a great line up from our content catalogue and territory premieres for two of our key shows. It makes for the perfect Earth Day launch and FAST channel partnership.”

Xumo users have plenty to be excited about these days, other than the additions of new channels to the service. Xumo Play is a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, and is set to undergo a transformation that will see it become much more than just a hub for FAST channels. Xumo will also offer subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and live TV streaming options when it relaunches, as well as aggregation services so customers can see all their streaming subscriptions on a single bill.