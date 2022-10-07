 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Adds 6 New Channel Options - Tastemade+, Dekkoo, Topic & More

Ben Bowman

If you subscribe to YouTube TV, you now have six more channel add-ons to choose from. The service just added Tastemade+, Topic, MovieSphere, Here TV, Dekkoo, and RCN Total.

The monthly prices range from $2.99-$9.99 for each channel. If you’d like to give them a try, each allows you a free 7-day trial.

Channel Price
Tastemade+ $2.99/mo
Topic $5.99/mo
MovieSphere $4.99/mo
Here TV $7.99/mo
Dekkoo $9.99/mo
RCN Total $4.99/mo

Tastemade+: Kick back and enjoy award-winning food, travel, home & design series, and documentaries. You’ll see shows like “Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson,” “The Great Garden Revolution,” “Dream Builds on Wheels,” “Bear Grylls’ Biggest Adventures in Britain,” “Dive Bars & Five Stars,” and “Rachel Khoo’s Cosmopolitan Cook.”

Topic: Topic offers movies, shows, and documentaries centered on crime, thrillers, mysteries, and noir from around the world. You’ll see award-winners like “Philly D.A.,” “The Killing,” “The Missing Children,” and “The Returned.”

MovieSphere: MovieSphere offers movies with your favorite stars from Christian Bale to Sandra Bullock, Nicolas Cage to Elijah Wood, and Halle Berry. You can also catch all genres of content from comedy to romance, drama, and thriller titles, too.

Here TV: See hundreds of award-winning LGBTQ films and series with Here TV. Some of the shows on this channel include “Slay Model Search 2022,” “B&B,” “Waxie Moon in Fallen Jewel,” “Lazy Eye,” and “Nobody’s Watching.”

Dekkoo: This channel focuses on stories for gay men. You’ll see “The Act,” “Tomcat,” “Present Perfect,” and the documentary “Conversion.”

RCN Total: This Spanish-language add-on offers series like “Azúcar,” “Expedientes,” “Mamá también,” and “Lorena.”

The base YouTube TV plan includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. It includes an unlimited DVR that allows users to keep their recordings up to 9 months.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

