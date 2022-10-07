YouTube TV Adds 6 New Channel Options - Tastemade+, Dekkoo, Topic & More

If you subscribe to YouTube TV, you now have six more channel add-ons to choose from. The service just added Tastemade+, Topic, MovieSphere, Here TV, Dekkoo, and RCN Total.

The monthly prices range from $2.99-$9.99 for each channel. If you’d like to give them a try, each allows you a free 7-day trial.

Channel Price Tastemade+ $2.99/mo Topic $5.99/mo MovieSphere $4.99/mo Here TV $7.99/mo Dekkoo $9.99/mo RCN Total $4.99/mo

Tastemade+: Kick back and enjoy award-winning food, travel, home & design series, and documentaries. You’ll see shows like “Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson,” “The Great Garden Revolution,” “Dream Builds on Wheels,” “Bear Grylls’ Biggest Adventures in Britain,” “Dive Bars & Five Stars,” and “Rachel Khoo’s Cosmopolitan Cook.”

Topic: Topic offers movies, shows, and documentaries centered on crime, thrillers, mysteries, and noir from around the world. You’ll see award-winners like “Philly D.A.,” “The Killing,” “The Missing Children,” and “The Returned.”

MovieSphere: MovieSphere offers movies with your favorite stars from Christian Bale to Sandra Bullock, Nicolas Cage to Elijah Wood, and Halle Berry. You can also catch all genres of content from comedy to romance, drama, and thriller titles, too.

Here TV: See hundreds of award-winning LGBTQ films and series with Here TV. Some of the shows on this channel include “Slay Model Search 2022,” “B&B,” “Waxie Moon in Fallen Jewel,” “Lazy Eye,” and “Nobody’s Watching.”

Dekkoo: This channel focuses on stories for gay men. You’ll see “The Act,” “Tomcat,” “Present Perfect,” and the documentary “Conversion.”

RCN Total: This Spanish-language add-on offers series like “Azúcar,” “Expedientes,” “Mamá también,” and “Lorena.”

The base YouTube TV plan includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. It includes an unlimited DVR that allows users to keep their recordings up to 9 months.