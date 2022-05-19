 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Adds Select MLB Network Games in 4K

Jason Gurwin

Earlier this season, YouTube TV announced plans to air the YouTube “Game of the Week” in 4K. After a few weeks of delay, those games have now started to stream in 4K beginning with last night’s contest between the Pirates and the Cubs.

But, that’s not the only 4K MLB coverage to YouTube TV.

Starting with tonight’s Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox game, the “MLB Network Showcase,” will also be available in 4K on YouTube TV. The only other game currently listed is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on May 23, but it is likely to include the remaining schedule. The rest of the “MLB Network Showcase” schedule (which are subject to local blackouts) is below.

Date Time (ET) Game
Thu, May 19 7:00 p.m. SEA @ BOS
Mon, May 23 7:00 p.m. LAD @ WSH
Thu, Jun 2 7:00 p.m. LAA @ NYY
Wed, Jun 8 9:30 p.m. NYM @ SD
Thu, Jun 23 7:00 p.m. HOU @ NYY
Wed, Jun 29 7:00 p.m. ATL @ PHI
Thu, Jul 7 7:00 p.m. NYY @ BOS
Wed, Jul 13 7:30 p.m. LAD @ STL

Just like the YouTube “MLB Game of the Week”, customers will need the 4K Plus add-on, which is $19.99 per month (after a 30-day free trial) to watch in 4K.

The next set of games coming in 4K:

  • Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins — Wednesday, May 25 @ 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians — Wednesday, June 1 @ 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals — Wednesday, June 8 @ 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners — Wednesday, June 15 @ 4:10 p.m. ET
YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

