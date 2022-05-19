YouTube TV Adds Select MLB Network Games in 4K
Earlier this season, YouTube TV announced plans to air the YouTube “Game of the Week” in 4K. After a few weeks of delay, those games have now started to stream in 4K beginning with last night’s contest between the Pirates and the Cubs.
But, that’s not the only 4K MLB coverage to YouTube TV.
Starting with tonight’s Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox game, the “MLB Network Showcase,” will also be available in 4K on YouTube TV. The only other game currently listed is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on May 23, but it is likely to include the remaining schedule. The rest of the “MLB Network Showcase” schedule (which are subject to local blackouts) is below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu, May 19
|7:00 p.m.
|SEA @ BOS
|Mon, May 23
|7:00 p.m.
|LAD @ WSH
|Thu, Jun 2
|7:00 p.m.
|LAA @ NYY
|Wed, Jun 8
|9:30 p.m.
|NYM @ SD
|Thu, Jun 23
|7:00 p.m.
|HOU @ NYY
|Wed, Jun 29
|7:00 p.m.
|ATL @ PHI
|Thu, Jul 7
|7:00 p.m.
|NYY @ BOS
|Wed, Jul 13
|7:30 p.m.
|LAD @ STL
Just like the YouTube “MLB Game of the Week”, customers will need the 4K Plus add-on, which is $19.99 per month (after a 30-day free trial) to watch in 4K.
The next set of games coming in 4K:
- Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins — Wednesday, May 25 @ 1:10 p.m. ET
- Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians — Wednesday, June 1 @ 1:10 p.m. ET
- Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals — Wednesday, June 8 @ 2:10 p.m. ET
- Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners — Wednesday, June 15 @ 4:10 p.m. ET
