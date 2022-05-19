YouTube TV Adds Select MLB Network Games in 4K

Earlier this season, YouTube TV announced plans to air the YouTube “Game of the Week” in 4K. After a few weeks of delay, those games have now started to stream in 4K beginning with last night’s contest between the Pirates and the Cubs.

But, that’s not the only 4K MLB coverage to YouTube TV.

Starting with tonight’s Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox game, the “MLB Network Showcase,” will also be available in 4K on YouTube TV. The only other game currently listed is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on May 23, but it is likely to include the remaining schedule. The rest of the “MLB Network Showcase” schedule (which are subject to local blackouts) is below.

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, May 19 7:00 p.m. SEA @ BOS Mon, May 23 7:00 p.m. LAD @ WSH Thu, Jun 2 7:00 p.m. LAA @ NYY Wed, Jun 8 9:30 p.m. NYM @ SD Thu, Jun 23 7:00 p.m. HOU @ NYY Wed, Jun 29 7:00 p.m. ATL @ PHI Thu, Jul 7 7:00 p.m. NYY @ BOS Wed, Jul 13 7:30 p.m. LAD @ STL

Just like the YouTube “MLB Game of the Week”, customers will need the 4K Plus add-on, which is $19.99 per month (after a 30-day free trial) to watch in 4K.

