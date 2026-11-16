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NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket now just $48 for the rest of 2026

NFL Sunday Ticket now just $48 for the rest of 2026

New customers can get the out-of-market streaming package at a fantastic price for the rest of the season.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
NFL Sunday Ticket is rolling out a new 12-month payment plan option.

There are still eight weeks left in the 2026-27 NFL regular season, but they promise to be some of the most consequential games of the year. The battle for playoff seeding will begin very soon, making it important even for fans who live in the same TV market as their favorite team to be able to watch out-of-market games. NFL Sunday Ticket is still the sole platform for watching out-of-market NFL contests, and right now, new subscribers can watch it for the rest of the regular season for just $48 — or just four payments of $12 per month in many markets.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $48 for the rest of 2026

NFL Sunday Ticket allows viewers to watch all out-of-market NFL games airing on CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoons. If it’s not scheduled to be on your TV in your area on Sundays during the day, it will be on NFL Sunday Ticket. Plus, viewers will be able to watch up to four games at once using the NFL Sunday Ticket Multiview.

Customers can choose to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on its own, or to bundle it with the YouTube TV Sports + News plan for a combined price of just $62 per month for the rest of the NFL regular season. YouTube TV’s Sports and News has local broadcast channels for even more NFL coverage, plus cable news and sports channels, and is discounted from $72 per month to just $50 for five months with this bundled offer.

Pick up NFL Sunday Ticket on its own for just $48 for the rest of the year, or bundle it with YouTube TV’s Sports + News plan for just $62 per month total through the end of the regular season. Either way, you’ll be able to watch up to four out-of-market NFL games at once, and keep track of all the most important games with playoff implications through the rest of the year.

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NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription video streaming service that allows football fans to watch every live out-of-market NFL game on Sunday afternoons on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Sign Up
$158.99+ / month
tv.youtube.com
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.