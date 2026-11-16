Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

There are still eight weeks left in the 2026-27 NFL regular season, but they promise to be some of the most consequential games of the year. The battle for playoff seeding will begin very soon, making it important even for fans who live in the same TV market as their favorite team to be able to watch out-of-market games. NFL Sunday Ticket is still the sole platform for watching out-of-market NFL contests, and right now, new subscribers can watch it for the rest of the regular season for just $48 — or just four payments of $12 per month in many markets.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $48 for the rest of 2026

Click here to get the deal on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Choose the NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV bundle, or NFL Sunday Ticket on its own.

Sign in with your Google account.

Confirm your payment details and finish signing up.

Get the deal here $48 for the rest of 2026 https://tv.youtube.com Get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $48 for the rest of the 2026 NFL regular season

NFL Sunday Ticket allows viewers to watch all out-of-market NFL games airing on CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoons. If it’s not scheduled to be on your TV in your area on Sundays during the day, it will be on NFL Sunday Ticket. Plus, viewers will be able to watch up to four games at once using the NFL Sunday Ticket Multiview.

Customers can choose to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on its own, or to bundle it with the YouTube TV Sports + News plan for a combined price of just $62 per month for the rest of the NFL regular season. YouTube TV’s Sports and News has local broadcast channels for even more NFL coverage, plus cable news and sports channels, and is discounted from $72 per month to just $50 for five months with this bundled offer.

Pick up NFL Sunday Ticket on its own for just $48 for the rest of the year, or bundle it with YouTube TV’s Sports + News plan for just $62 per month total through the end of the regular season. Either way, you’ll be able to watch up to four out-of-market NFL games at once, and keep track of all the most important games with playoff implications through the rest of the year.