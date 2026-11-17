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Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return for a sixth season of “Only Murders in the Building,” now billed as “Only Murders in London.” The season moves the amateur-sleuth comedy out of New York’s Arconia and into England’s capital. There, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigate the murder of true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning. All 10 episodes track a single self-contained mystery, consistent with the show’s format, according to Disney+.

Key Details: Premiere date: “Only Murders in London” arrives December 8, 2026, running across 10 episodes.

“Only Murders in London” arrives December 8, 2026, running across 10 episodes. Where to watch: The season streams on Hulu with any Hulu subscription, and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers who include Hulu.

The season streams on Hulu with any Hulu subscription, and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers who include Hulu. The hook: Cinda Canning’s murder on the Arconia doorstep sends the trio to London to find her killer.

Season 5 closed with Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, dropping dead at the gates of the Arconia just as her newest podcast, “The Girl with the Curls,” dropped. Her death gives the trio little time to celebrate closing their prior case. Cinda carries weight beyond the investigation. Her podcast “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma” helped spark the group’s shared true-crime obsession.

A trail from the murder leads the three to London. There, a fresh slate of suspects awaits. According to Disney+, returning alongside the central trio are Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, and Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, Oliver’s wife. Fey reprises Cinda. The mystery centers on her this time around.

The London setting brings a roster of British guest stars. Disney+ lists Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jennifer Saunders, and David Tennant among the new faces joining the cast. The official companion podcast returns too, carrying cast interviews and behind-the-scenes segments tied to the new episodes.

Newcomers can start here without homework, since each season resolves its own case. Relocating the franchise abroad is a straightforward way to refresh a formula five seasons deep, and whether the London change of scenery sustains the show’s engagement will play out across those 10 episodes. The first five seasons remain on Hulu where bundle subscribers can revisit them on Disney+ before the premiere.

Watch the ‘Only Murders in London’ Trailer