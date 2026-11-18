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Black Friday is still a little more than a week away, but several streamers and other companies have already begun offering their biggest discounts of the year. Paramount+ has dropped its Black Friday 2026 deal, offering a full year of its ad-free Premium plan for just $70, a full 50% off the regular price of Paramount+ Premium annual. Use the special promo code below to get your deal on Paramount+ now!

How to get a year of Paramount+ for just $70 (50% off)

Click here to get the deal from Paramount+.

Click Get Started.

Choose the Paramount+ Premium monthly plan.

Create an account with a username and password.

On the payment screen, enter promo code saveannual50 .

. Enter payment details and finish signing up.

Save 50% $70 for 1 year paramountplus.com Get 1 year of Paramount+ Premium for just $70, 50% off

With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, customers can stream the entire Paramount+ on-demand library with no ads during playback. That includes a huge list of original TV shows and movies, next-day streams of primetime entertainment from CBS, and the BET and SHOWTIME libraries, which cannot be streamed with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

Viewers will also be able to watch a ton of live sports with Paramount+ Premium, including every UFC event, live NFL games on Sunday afternoons, UEFA Champions League matches, and much more. A Paramount+ Premium customer can also watch a live stream of their local CBS station, so sports like college football, games from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and more are also available on the platform.

Normally, a Paramount+ Premium annual subscription will set you back a full $140 per year. But Black Friday has come early for Paramount+, and new customers can now get the Premium plan for the next 12 months for just $70, 50% off the regular price for the holidays.