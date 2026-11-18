Paramount+ Premium now 50% for Black Friday!
Paramount+ Premium now 50% for Black Friday!
Shop this awesome discount on the ad-free Paramount+ tier below.
Black Friday is still a little more than a week away, but several streamers and other companies have already begun offering their biggest discounts of the year. Paramount+ has dropped its Black Friday 2026 deal, offering a full year of its ad-free Premium plan for just $70, a full 50% off the regular price of Paramount+ Premium annual. Use the special promo code below to get your deal on Paramount+ now!
How to get a year of Paramount+ for just $70 (50% off)
- Click here to get the deal from Paramount+.
- Click Get Started.
- Choose the Paramount+ Premium monthly plan.
- Create an account with a username and password.
- On the payment screen, enter promo code saveannual50.
- Enter payment details and finish signing up.
With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, customers can stream the entire Paramount+ on-demand library with no ads during playback. That includes a huge list of original TV shows and movies, next-day streams of primetime entertainment from CBS, and the BET and SHOWTIME libraries, which cannot be streamed with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.
Viewers will also be able to watch a ton of live sports with Paramount+ Premium, including every UFC event, live NFL games on Sunday afternoons, UEFA Champions League matches, and much more. A Paramount+ Premium customer can also watch a live stream of their local CBS station, so sports like college football, games from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and more are also available on the platform.
Normally, a Paramount+ Premium annual subscription will set you back a full $140 per year. But Black Friday has come early for Paramount+, and new customers can now get the Premium plan for the next 12 months for just $70, 50% off the regular price for the holidays.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.
Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.