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The acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance has officially closed, and the resulting new company — now simply called Skydance — is now able to move forward with ambitious plans for the future. One of those plans is the eventual integration of the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services, but before they are fully merged, they will be packaged together into a discounted bundle. Skydance has officially announced the launch window for that bundle, though pricing is still a bit of a mystery.

Key Details: On the way: The bundle of Paramount+ and HBO Max will launch in early 2027.

The bundle of Paramount+ and HBO Max will launch in early 2027. No price yet: Pricing details have not been revealed, but the bundle will likely retail for around $15 per month.

Pricing details have not been revealed, but the bundle will likely retail for around $15 per month. Going further: Eventually, HBO Max and Paramount+ will become a single streamer.

During Monday’s quarterly earnings call, Skydance CEO David Ellison has confirmed that the bundle of Paramount+ and HBO Max will launch in early 2027. Ellison has previously discussed the eventuality of the bundle, but this is the first time anyone at Skydance has officially confirmed a launch window for it.

Pricing details are still not public, but we can likely use the Disney Bundle and other such combos as a guide to predict how much HBO Max and Paramount+ will cost together. Individually, purchasing HBO Max and Paramount+ (both with ads) costs $20 per month, so a bundle price of around $14 to $15 per month for the ad plans seems reasonable.

Ellison called the bundle “our first step towards unifying the two services.” The CEO previously confirmed that after an undetermined period of bundling, Skydance plans to fully merge HBO Max and Paramount+ together, which could mean that viewers will have to accept both streamers’ content libraries if they only want one.

The full details of HBO Max and Paramount+ being merged have not yet been revealed, however. There is also an outstanding court challenge that aims to stop Skydance from combining Paramount and WBD assets, though most analysts are expecting the company to be able to defeat that challenge.

HBO Max and Paramount+ customers will likely relish the chance to combine the two services for a lower price when the bundle does launch. We’re not exactly sure what day that will happen in early 2027, so keep an eye on The Streamable for more updates!