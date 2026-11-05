With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

For years, Philo has positioned itself as the live TV streaming service for people who love entertainment, lifestyle programming, and especially reality television. However, despite offering a wide range of channels dedicated to unscripted shows, one of the biggest names in the genre has been conspicuously absent from its offerings. That changes on Thursday, Nov. 5, as Philo has announced that it is finally adding Bravo to its channel lineup, giving subscribers access to some of the most popular reality franchises on television without having to pay for an expensive live TV package.

Key Details: The missing piece: After years of customer requests, Philo will add Bravo to its channel lineup, bringing major reality franchises to the platform for the first time.

After years of customer requests, Philo will add Bravo to its channel lineup, bringing major reality franchises to the platform for the first time. Same low price: At the time of the announcement, Philo is not planning to raise the price on either of its subscription options.

At the time of the announcement, Philo is not planning to raise the price on either of its subscription options. A natural fit: Nearly 85% of Philo’s active subscribers already watch reality programming, and roughly half consider it their primary genre.

The addition marks Philo’s first distribution agreement with NBCUniversal and brings the service’s most-requested channel to subscribers at a starting price of $25 per month. Bravo’s live channel will be available beginning Thursday, with on-demand episodes scheduled to arrive at a later date, but since all Philo plans offer free Cloud DVR, subscribers can record episodes airing on Bravo right away. For a streaming service that has spent years cultivating an audience of reality TV enthusiasts, the agreement represents considerably more than just another channel added to its lineup.

While Philo has never attempted to compete directly with comprehensive live TV services like DIRECTV, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV, it has built a compelling alternative for viewers who are willing to forgo expensive sports packages, local broadcast stations, and other expensive programming in exchange for a more affordable collection of traditional entertainment-focused channels.

That approach has helped make Philo an attractive option for reality TV fans, with a lineup that already includes TLC, HGTV, Discovery, A&E, MTV, VH1, WE tv, and Lifetime. However, without Bravo, the service was missing one of the genre’s most recognizable brands, forcing viewers who wanted to keep up with its biggest franchises to look elsewhere.

Now, Philo subscribers will be able to watch shows from “The Real Housewives” and “Below Deck” franchises, along with “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Next Gen NYC,” and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” all through the same service that carries many of their other reality favorites.

“Reality TV has always been at the heart of Philo,” the streamer’s CEO Mike Keyserling said. “About half of our subscribers say it’s their favorite genre, and nearly 85% of active subscribers watch reality programming with us. Bringing Bravo home to Philo is our way of giving you even more of the shows you love.”

The numbers Keyserling cites suggest that Bravo is not simply a nice addition to Philo’s channel lineup; it is a significant expansion of the programming that much of its existing audience already prioritizes. A Philo spokesperson also told The Streamable that the company views Bravo as the “missing puzzle piece” in its efforts to become a destination for reality television, both for existing subscribers and for prospective customers who have previously found its lineup incomplete.

“At Philo, we’re always looking for ways to deliver more of what our subscribers love, and bringing Bravo to the service gives our audience something they’ve been requesting for years,” Philo’s head of content acquisition Adam Salmons said. “Bravo’s content and fandom are in a league of their own. We’re excited to bring its iconic shows to our lineup and give subscribers even more of the reality TV they love at an affordable price.”

The Bravo agreement also illustrates how Philo is attempting to distinguish itself in an increasingly competitive live TV streaming market. Rather than trying to replicate a traditional cable package with hundreds of channels and an ever-increasing monthly price, Philo is concentrating on the programming and audiences that have become central to its identity.

That strategy became even more apparent in March, when Philo introduced a new two-tier subscription structure. Its Essential package offers more than 70 traditional live TV channels, alongside free streaming channels and unlimited DVR storage for one year, for $25 per month. Its $33-per-month Bundle+ plan adds premium streaming content from AMC+, HBO Max, and discovery+, along with All Reality. At the same time, the streamer also reinstated its one-week free trial for the Essential plan.

Adding Bravo to the core lineup makes both packages more compelling for reality TV fans, particularly those who have been reluctant to subscribe to a service that lacked access to some of their favorite shows. It also strengthens Philo’s argument that subscribers don’t necessarily need to pay for a much larger live TV bundle to get the entertainment programming they actually want to watch.

As part of the new NBCUniversal partnership, Philo also plans to add several of the media company’s free, ad-supported streaming TV channels in the future, although it has not yet identified which channels will join the service or announced a launch date.

For Philo, the arrival of Bravo could prove to be one of its most consequential programming additions in years. It addresses a longstanding complaint from existing subscribers, gives those customers more of the programming they already love, and potentially opens the door to an entirely new audience of reality TV fans who have been waiting for an affordable way to watch their favorite networks together. In a streaming market where services frequently try to justify higher prices by adding more and more content, Philo is making a compelling case for something much simpler: knowing exactly what its audience wants and finally giving it to them.