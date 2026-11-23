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Fellow Whovians, as you likely know, today is Monday, Nov. 23, officially makin git Doctor Who Day, the 63rd anniversary of the beloved British sci-fi series. The original “Doctor Who” series debuted in 1963, and to celebrate, free streaming service Pluto TV has put together an extensive collection of classic “Doctor Who” adventures, as well as expanded its library of animated cult favorites with six shows from Adult Swim. All of the new titles are available now for free, no sonic screwdriver required.

Key Details: Happy Doctor Who Day: To celebrate ‘Doctor Who’s’ 63rd anniversary, Pluto is bringing 66 classic episodes to fans.

To celebrate ‘Doctor Who’s’ 63rd anniversary, Pluto is bringing 66 classic episodes to fans. Happy anniversary, Adult Swim: To celebrate 25 years of Adult Swim, Pluto is also adding titles from six beloved animated series.

To celebrate 25 years of Adult Swim, Pluto is also adding titles from six beloved animated series. All for free: All of Pluto’s content is always free.

For fans of everyone’s favorite Time Lord, Pluto TV is now offering an around-the-clock Doctor Who Classic channel, along with 66 serials available to stream on demand. That means viewers can revisit some of the franchise’s most memorable stories, featuring everything from Daleks and Cybermen to the various incarnations of the Doctor who helped turn a quirky British television series into a worldwide phenomenon.

Some of the most iconic Doctor Who adventures now available on Pluto TV include:

“Genesis of the Daleks” (1975): Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker)

Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) “City of Death” (1979): Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker)

Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) “The Caves of Androzani” (1984): Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison), Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker)

Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison), Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker) “Pyramids of Mars” (1975): Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker)

Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) “The Tomb of the Cybermen” (1967): Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton)

Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton) “Inferno” (1970): Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee)

Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) “Spearhead from Space” (1970): Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee)

Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) “Terror of the Autons” (1971): Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee)

Whether your preferred Doctor wears a ridiculously long scarf, a stick of celery on his lapel, or a bow tie, there is plenty of classic “Doctor Who” to explore. And unlike the TARDIS, which has a notoriously temperamental navigation system, finding your next adventure is pretty straightforward: Just search “Doctor Who” on Pluto TV.

Of course, time-traveling aliens aren’t the only unconventional characters getting some attention on the free streamer this month. As Adult Swim celebrates its 25th anniversary, Pluto TV has added six of the animation brand’s most recognizable cult favorites to its on-demand library, all of which are available now.

Adult Swim titles available now on Pluto TV include:

“The Venture Bros.” (86 episodes): A superhero and adventure parody following failed super-scientist Rusty Venture, his twin sons, and their extraordinarily capable bodyguard, Brock Samson. The series developed a devoted following thanks to its increasingly elaborate mythology and willingness to mercilessly mock the very genres it celebrates.

A superhero and adventure parody following failed super-scientist Rusty Venture, his twin sons, and their extraordinarily capable bodyguard, Brock Samson. The series developed a devoted following thanks to its increasingly elaborate mythology and willingness to mercilessly mock the very genres it celebrates. “Metalocalypse” (61 episodes): A gloriously absurd comedy about Dethklok, a death metal band whose popularity is matched only by the catastrophic destruction that seems to follow its members everywhere. The series celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

A gloriously absurd comedy about Dethklok, a death metal band whose popularity is matched only by the catastrophic destruction that seems to follow its members everywhere. The series celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. “Frisky Dingo” (25 episodes): From future “Archer” creator Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, this superhero satire follows the rivalry between would-be supervillain Killface and billionaire superhero Xander Crews, also known as Awesome X.

From future “Archer” creator Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, this superhero satire follows the rivalry between would-be supervillain Killface and billionaire superhero Xander Crews, also known as Awesome X. “The Jellies!” (20 episodes): Co-created by Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce, the animated comedy follows a human teenager named Cornell who is being raised by a family of jellyfish. As one does.

Co-created by Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce, the animated comedy follows a human teenager named Cornell who is being raised by a family of jellyfish. As one does. “Samurai Jack” (62 episodes): Genndy Tartakovsky’s visually distinctive, Emmy-winning adventure series follows a samurai transported into a dystopian future by the evil Aku. The show also celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s visually distinctive, Emmy-winning adventure series follows a samurai transported into a dystopian future by the evil Aku. The show also celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026. “Squidbillies” (130 episodes): One of Adult Swim’s longest-running original comedies, this irreverent series follows the dysfunctional Cuyler family, a collection of anthropomorphic squids living in rural Georgia. If that sounds bizarre, well, you’re beginning to understand the appeal.

The additions join an existing Pluto TV adult animation lineup that includes “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Daria,” “Drawn Together,” and more.

These genre additions come as the Skaydance-owned streamer reports increasing interest in its on-demand programming, with monthly viewership growing 70% in 2026 and adults ages 18 to 34 representing its fastest-growing audience. According to Pluto TV, adult animation viewers are particularly engaged, watching nearly four times as many on-demand hours as other viewers over the past year. Those figures help explain why the service is investing in established shows with passionate fan bases rather than relying exclusively on newer programming to attract audiences.

Between the classic “Doctor Who” adventures and Adult Swim’s distinctly stranger corners of animation, Pluto TV is offering an appealing collection of nostalgia, science fiction, and absurdist comedy without adding another monthly charge to viewers’ streaming bills. And while a TARDIS would certainly be a more exciting way to revisit the past, free streaming is considerably easier to come by.