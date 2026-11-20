Pluto TV launching free, throwback UPN channel
Pluto TV launching free, throwback UPN channel
The free streaming channel will feature some beloved titles in Black television.
Pluto TV is already packed with retro television that viewers can stream completely free, as long as they don’t mind watching with ads. But the streamer is constantly looking for ways to bolster its programming, and to that end, it has launched a new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel with a decidedly throwback feel. Pluto has announced the launch of the UPN channel, reviving the UPN brand decades after the channel first went off-air.
Key Details:
- Watch now: Pluto TV has launched its new UPN channel.
- Blast from the past: The channel features titles like “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Girlfriends,” and more.
- Long ago: The UPN broadcast channel went off the air in 2006.
The new UPN channel on Pluto TV is packed with comedy titles from the network’s past. Its lineup includes a ton of shows with primarily Black casts, including “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Girlfriends,” “Half & Half,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Moesha,” “One on One,” and “The Parkers.”
Most of these titles are from the late 1990s and early 2000s, the heyday of the United Paramount Network. Now, they will find new life on the free Pluto TV platform, which offers plenty of other content from Paramount’s past, including Star Trek and other retro franchises.
UPN went off the air in 2005, but its shows remain popular with audiences. Pluto’s parent company Skydance says that the channel is a “relaunch of the famous Monday Night Comedy block for a new era,” and the titles available on the UPN channel are also available to stream on-demand on Pluto.
Viewers can watch Pluto TV without even creating an account, though the features you’ll be able to enjoy will be far more limited without one. Creating an account allows you to set aside favorite channels on Pluto and enjoy other features, and the streamer will never ask you for a credit card to use it.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free streaming service backed by Paramount that offers a traditional cable-like channel surfing experience. The service offers hundreds of free round-the-clock channels, including classics like “Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “The Price is Right.”
Rather than attempting to carry expensive local broadcast affiliates or high-profile live sports leagues, the lineup leans heavily into curated thematic programming. You will find dedicated channels cycling non-stop episodes of many classic TV shows, alongside niche feeds for anime, true crime, classic sitcoms, and live headline news loops from outlets like CBS News. Alongside the live grid, there is also a hefty on-demand vault filled with older Hollywood catalog films, cult classics, and complete archived series.
Because Pluto TV mirrors linear broadcast television, you cannot pause or fast-forward through commercial breaks, nor is there a cloud DVR feature to record airings for later viewing. That said, it’s a great alternative for those looking for a wide range of channels without subscription fees.