Black Friday deals on HBO Max, Paramount+, more from Prime Video
Black Friday deals on HBO Max, Paramount+, more from Prime Video
Prime subscribers can now shop these exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming deals.
It’s time once again to check out the great deals Amazon’s streamer Prime Video is offering on supplemental streaming add-ons. Prime and Prime Video customers can pick up great deals on streaming services like AMC+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and many more, starting at a price of just $3 per month — or less!
These add-on subscriptions let you watch everything you can stream on your chosen subscription if you signed up to it directly — the difference is you’ll watch all of the titles through the Prime Video app, and you’ll be billed by Amazon instead of having to worry about keeping track of multiple streaming invoices.
Find out how much you can save on add-on subscriptions through Prime Video in the chart below! See the deal price, and use the links to sign up for a new service for the holidays at a superb discount.
Check out Prime Video’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming discounts
|Service
|Deal Price
|Regular Price
|Savings
|Acorn TV
|$2.49 per month for 2 months
|$9 per month
|$6.51 per month for 2 months
|AMC+
|$2 per month (with ads), $2.75 per month (no ads) for 2 months
|$8 per month (with ads), $11 per month (no ads)
|$6 per month (with ads), $8.25 per month (no ads) for 2 months
|Apple TV
|$7 per month for 6 months
|$15 per month
|$8 per month for 6 months
|BBC Select
|$1.50 per month for 2 months
|$7 per month
|$5.50 per month for 2 months
|BritBox
|$2.75 per month for 2 months
|$11 per month
|$8.25 per month for 2 months
|Crunchyroll
|$4 per month (Fan), $6 per month (Mega Fan) for 6 months
|$10 per month (Fan), $12 per month (Mega Fan)
|$6 per month for 6 months (both plans)
|Fox One
|$5 for first month
|$20 per month
|$15 for first month
|Hallmark+
|$2.25 per month for 2 months
|$9 per month
|$6.75 per month for 2 months
|HBO Max
|$5.49 per month for 12 months
|$11 per month
|$5.51 per month for 12 months
|MGM+
|$2 per month for 2 months
|$8 per month
|$6 per month for 2 months
|Paramount+
|$3 per month for 2 months (both plans)
|$9 per month (Essential), $14 per month (Premium)
|$6 per month (Essential), $11 per month (Premium) for 2 months
|PBS Kids
|$1.25 per month for 2 months
|$5 per month
|$3.75 per month for 2 months
|PBS Masterpiece
|$1.75 per month for 2 months
|$7 per month
|$5.25 per month for 2 months
|STARZ
|$2.75 per month for 2 months
|$12 per month
|$9.25 per month for 2 months
|UP Faith & Family
|$3 per month for 2 months
|$6 per month
|$3 per month for 2 months
|Wonder Project
|$2.25 per month for 2 months
|$9 per month
|$6.75 per month for 2 months
|ViX Premium (No Ads)
|$50 per year
|$85 per year
|$35 per year
|CNN All Access
|$1.75 per month for 6 months
|$7 per month
|$5.25 per month for 6 months