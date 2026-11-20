Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

It’s time once again to check out the great deals Amazon’s streamer Prime Video is offering on supplemental streaming add-ons. Prime and Prime Video customers can pick up great deals on streaming services like AMC+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and many more, starting at a price of just $3 per month — or less!

These add-on subscriptions let you watch everything you can stream on your chosen subscription if you signed up to it directly — the difference is you’ll watch all of the titles through the Prime Video app, and you’ll be billed by Amazon instead of having to worry about keeping track of multiple streaming invoices.

Find out how much you can save on add-on subscriptions through Prime Video in the chart below! See the deal price, and use the links to sign up for a new service for the holidays at a superb discount.

Check out Prime Video’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming discounts