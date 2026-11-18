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The time has come. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will be released in theaters in the United States on Friday, Nov. 20, but is it worth climbing in the car and coordinating a visit to the cinema to see it?

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. It follows the story of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12, who is reaped for the 50th Annual Hunger Games. He isn’t afraid to show his rebellious side, but the consequences of his actions could be far worse than he ever dreamed.

The film stars Joseph Zada as young Haymitch, as well as Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Molly McCann as Louella McCoy, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, and Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle.

Watch a trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is being distributed by Lionsgate, which means it will eventually stream on STARZ once it’s allowed. But that could take a while, and if you don’t want to wait, we’ll give you a snapshot of reviews below to help you decide whether to make your way to a theater to watch it. As of this writing, the film has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 56 on Metacritic, which indicates “Mixed or Average” reviews. Check out some of those reviews for yourself!

Check out reviews for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Matt Zoller Seitz | RogerEbert.com

Collins’ books were belittled by self-styled guardians of literature as, basically, “Baby’s first allegorical novels.” They were, but that description should be considered a compliment to the books and the films they inspired. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is a movie for the fans who came up knowing the stories, grew to maturity on a political timeline that started after 9/11 and took them through Trump’s second term, and might now have kids themselves—kids who are sharp, cynical, and radicalized against a world they’ve always known. They’ll appreciate this movie for not lying to them.

Nick Schager | The Daily Beast

Sunrise on the Reaping is split into three chapters, even as it plays like one long quasi-rehash, full of insolent symbolic gestures, malevolent conspiracies, and daring insurgencies. Collins’ story adds so little to her series’ lore that it’s difficult to see this big-budget endeavor as anything other than a transparent effort to keep milking a still-profitable IP. Nonetheless, it might have been more passable were it not for the featureless lead turn of Zada, who weeps and rages with metronomic regularity but shows no flicker of Harrelson’s messy charisma.

William Bibbiani | The Wrap

“Sunrise on the Reaping” avoids the pitfalls of “Songbirds and Snakes,” which struggled to keep its energy up after the bloodbath concluded. The final act of Haymitch Abernathy’s prequel is bracing, ironic, tragic and introspective. At least until the very end, when Lawrence quickly ties off all the loose ends and closes the loop, making any other “Hunger Games” prequels unnecessary. It’s hard to complain about this. Not every franchise was designed to go on forever, and fewer still end as effectively as this. The last three “Hunger Games” films did a shoddy job of sowing, but “Sunrise on the Reaping” lives up to its title. It reaps this franchise a new one, that’s for sure, and when the dust settles it may even be the “Hunger Games” that holds up best.

David Rooney | The Hollywood Reporter

Bolstered by DP Jo Willems’ muscular camerawork, James Newton Howard’s soaring score and Uli Hanisch’s imaginative production design, Sunrise on the Reaping is a return, after the disappointing Songbirds and Snakes, to the spirit of the first movies. There’s even a brief appearance by baby Katniss Everdeen to complete the circle. It’s impossible not to feel sympathy when young people are being sacrificed in horrific ways for the ritualistic entertainment of the masses and the power-flexing of a pitiless overlord. A moving coda set many years later reintroduces familiar faces that will add to the satisfaction for longtime franchise fans.

Olly Richards | Empire

The tone and bloodthirsty creativity of Suzanne Collins’ books cuts through as strongly as it ever did, its treatment of children so happily cruel it’d make Roald Dahl wince. Contestants are picked off in inventive ways, from chariot-squashing to rampaging robot squirrels. The film comes to life most when trying to murder its young. And among a starry supporting cast, Glenn Close is a stand-out as Drusilla Sickle, an Effie Trinket precursor who’s part Child Catcher, part plastic-surgery cautionary tale. These are welcome moments of distinct personality in something otherwise mostly too familiar.

Owen Gleiberman | Variety

The movie is, of course, two hours and 38 minutes long, and its distended final section, after Haymitch has won the Games (a reminder for novices: not a spoiler), is devoted to his “tragedy” and the way he devolves into the person Harrelson’s Haymitch will be, in the movie that’s set 24 years after this one. But a sunlit epilogue, featuring famous actors I won’t name, lets you know: It’s all good. As long as there are no more prequels to “The Hunger Games,” I’d say that’s a fair assessment.

Nina Starner | Slash Film

“Sunrise on the Reaping” might not beat “Catching Fire,” but it is a truly excellent addition to the Hunger Games film franchise — and it’s one of the most thrilling action movies of the year. As this universe continues to expand (that is, if Suzanne Collins decides to write future books), if we keep Lawrence at the helm and keep casting top-notch actors, Hunger Games fans will remain in excellent hands.