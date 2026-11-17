What to watch now that Robert Pattinson is 007
What to watch now that Robert Pattinson is 007
Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond, and we’ve put together a viewing list of Pattinson’s best titles, as well as show you how to watch other Bond movies!
One of the most famous characters in film history will soon return to movie screens. Amazon MGM Studios now owns the rights to the James Bond franchise, and after a lengthy casting process, the studio has selected the next actor who will fill Bond’s tuxedo and wield his trademark Walther PPK: Robert Pattinson.
As with every high-profile casting of a major character, fan reaction online to Pattinson’s casting has been mixed. Many are having a hard time moving past their first impressions of Pattinson, formed when he was a tween heartthrob in the “Twilight” film franchise. Others point out his growth since those days, with roles like “The Batman” and “The Odyssey” showing how much Pattinson has matured.
“James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies,” said producers Pascal and Heyman. “The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”
“James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies,” Amazon MGM producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman said. “The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”
Related: Ranking your favorite James Bond films
But if you need to refresh yourself on Pattinson’s body of work and want to catch up on his career to date, The Streamable will show you where to stream his most important movies. Check the list below to see where you can watch Pattinson’s top titles, and where you can check out Bond movies past and present.
Where to stream Robert Pattinson, James Bond movies
Where to stream Robert Pattinson’s best movies
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Harry Potter and the Goblet of FireNovember 16, 2005
When Harry Potter’s name emerges from the Goblet of Fire, he becomes a competitor in a grueling battle for glory among three wizarding schools — the Triwizard Tournament. But since Harry never submitted his name for the Tournament, who did? Now Harry must confront a deadly dragon, fierce water demons and an enchanted maze only to find himself in the cruel grasp of He Who Must Not Be Named. In this fourth film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, everything changes as Harry, Ron and Hermione leave childhood forever and take on challenges greater than anything they could have imagined.
Director Mike Newell joined the series with this film. Notable cast additions include Brendan Gleeson as Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody, Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory, and Ralph Fiennes as the evil Lord Voldemort.
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TwilightNovember 20, 2008
When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest, she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire. Despite Edward’s repeated cautions, Bella can’t stay away from him, a fatal move that endangers her own life.
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The Twilight Saga: New MoonNovember 18, 2009
Forks, Washington resident Bella Swan is reeling from the departure of her vampire love, Edward Cullen, and finds comfort in her friendship with Jacob Black, a werewolf. But before she knows it, she’s thrust into a centuries-old conflict, and her desire to be with Edward at any cost leads her to take greater and greater risks.
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The Twilight Saga: EclipseJune 23, 2010
Bella once again finds herself surrounded by danger as Seattle is ravaged by a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire continues her quest for revenge. In the midst of it all, she is forced to choose between her love for Edward and her friendship with Jacob, knowing that her decision has the potential to ignite the ageless struggle between vampire and werewolf. With her graduation quickly approaching, Bella is confronted with the most important decision of her life.
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The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1November 16, 2011
Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s honeymoon phase is abruptly disrupted by betrayals and unforeseen tragedies that endanger their world.
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The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2November 13, 2012
After the birth of Renesmee, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.
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The Lost City of ZMarch 15, 2017
A true-life drama in the 1920s, centering on British explorer Col. Percy Fawcett, who discovered evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization in the Amazon and disappeared whilst searching for it.
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Good TimeAugust 11, 2017
After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie Nikas embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld to get his brother Nick out of jail.
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The LighthouseOctober 18, 2019
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
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TenetAugust 22, 2020
Armed with only one word - Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
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The BatmanMarch 1, 2022
In his second year of fighting crime, Batman (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).
The cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).
The film was directed and written by Matt Reeves.
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Mickey 17February 28, 2025
Unlikely hero Mickey Barnes finds himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.
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The OdysseyJuly 15, 2026
Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca, embarks on a long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War. Throughout his voyage, he is forced to confront the whims of gods, mythological monsters, and trials that stretch both his cunning and his humanity to the breaking point.
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PrimetimeSeptember 23, 2026
In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history. When a high stakes operation goes fatally wrong, his veneered dream of fame curdles into a nightmare of performative justice.
Where to stream James Bond films
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Dr. NoOctober 7, 1962
Agent 007 battles mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius bent on destroying the U.S. space program. As the countdown to disaster begins, Bond must go to Jamaica, where he encounters beautiful Honey Ryder, to confront a megalomaniacal villain in his massive island headquarters.
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From Russia with LoveOctober 10, 1963
Agent 007 is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret crime organization known as SPECTRE. Russians Rosa Klebb and Kronsteen are out to snatch a decoding device known as the Lektor, using the ravishing Tatiana to lure Bond into helping them. Bond willingly travels to meet Tatiana in Istanbul, where he must rely on his wits to escape with his life in a series of deadly encounters with the enemy.
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GoldfingerSeptember 20, 1964
Special agent 007 comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and now he must outwit and outgun the powerful tycoon to prevent him from cashing in on a devious scheme to raid Fort Knox — and obliterate the world’s economy.
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ThunderballDecember 11, 1965
A criminal organization has obtained two nuclear bombs and are asking for a 100 million pound ransom in the form of diamonds in seven days or they will use the weapons. The secret service sends James Bond to the Bahamas to once again save the world.
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You Only Live TwiceJune 13, 1967
A mysterious spacecraft captures Russian and American space capsules and brings the two superpowers to the brink of war. James Bond investigates the case in Japan and comes face to face with his archenemy Blofeld.
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On Her Majesty's Secret ServiceDecember 18, 1969
With the help of Marc-Ange Draco, head of the Unione Corse crime syndicate, and Draco’s troubled daughter Tracy, James Bond tracks his archnemesis, Ernst Stravro Blofeld, to a mountaintop retreat in the Swiss Alps, where he is training an army of beautiful, lethal women.
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Diamonds Are ForeverDecember 14, 1971
Diamonds are stolen only to be sold again in the international market. James Bond infiltrates a smuggling mission to find out who’s guilty. The mission takes him to Las Vegas where Bond meets his archenemy Blofeld.
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Live and Let DieJune 27, 1973
James Bond must investigate a mysterious murder case of a British agent in New Orleans. Soon he finds himself up against a gangster boss named Mr. Big.
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The Man with the Golden GunDecember 4, 1974
Cool government operative James Bond searches for a stolen invention that can turn the sun’s heat into a destructive weapon. He soon crosses paths with the menacing Francisco Scaramanga, a hitman so skilled he has a seven-figure working fee. Bond then joins forces with the swimsuit-clad Mary Goodnight, and together they track Scaramanga to a Thai tropical isle hideout where the killer-for-hire lures the slick spy into a deadly maze for a final duel.
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The Spy Who Loved MeJuly 7, 1977
Russian and British submarines with nuclear missiles on board both vanish from sight without a trace. England and Russia both blame each other as James Bond tries to solve the riddle of the disappearing ships. But the KGB also has an agent on the case.
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MoonrakerJune 26, 1979
After Drax Industries’ Moonraker space shuttle is hijacked, secret agent James Bond is assigned to investigate, traveling to California to meet the company’s owner, the mysterious Hugo Drax. With the help of scientist Dr. Holly Goodhead, Bond soon uncovers Drax’s nefarious plans for humanity, all the while fending off an old nemesis, Jaws, and venturing to Venice, Rio, the Amazon…and even outer space.
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for-your-eyes-only-1981
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OctopussyJune 5, 1983
James Bond is sent to investigate after a fellow “00” agent is found dead with a priceless Fabergé egg. Bond follows the mystery and uncovers a smuggling scandal and a Russian General who wants to provoke a new World War.
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Never Say Never AgainOctober 7, 1983
James Bond returns to battle the evil organization SPECTRE. Bond must defeat Largo, who has stolen two atomic warheads for nuclear blackmail. But 007 has an ally in Largo’s girlfriend, the willowy Domino, who falls for Bond and seeks revenge.
This is the last time for Sean Connery as 007. This film was made outside of the traditional Broccoli production environment due to separate rights having been obtained for this specific Ian Fleming story. As such, it’s often left out of the official Bond continuity.
- Director: Irvin Kershner
- James Bond: Sean Connery
- Villain(s): Maximillian Largo (Klaus Maria Brandauer)
Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Max von Sydow)
- Bond Girl(s): Fatima Blush (Barbara Carrera)
Domino Petachi (Kim Basinger)
- Theme Song: “Never Say Never Again” by Lani Hall
- Soundtrack Composer: Michel Legrand
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A View to a KillMay 24, 1985
A newly-developed microchip designed by Zorin Industries for the British Government that can survive the electromagnetic radiation caused by a nuclear explosion has landed in the hands of the KGB. James Bond must find out how and why. His suspicions soon lead him to big industry leader Max Zorin who forms a plan to destroy his only competition in Silicon Valley by triggering a massive earthquake in the San Francisco Bay.
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The Living DaylightsJune 29, 1987
After a defecting Russian general reveals a plot to assassinate foreign spies, James Bond is assigned a secret mission to dispatch the new head of the KGB to prevent an escalation of tensions between the Soviet Union and the West.
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Licence to KillJune 13, 1989
After capturing the notorious drug lord Franz Sanchez, Bond’s close friend and former CIA agent Felix Leiter is left for dead and his wife is murdered. Bond goes rogue and seeks vengeance on those responsible, as he infiltrates Sanchez’s organization from the inside.
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GoldenEyeNovember 16, 1995
When a powerful secret defense system is stolen, James Bond is assigned to stop a Russian crime syndicate from using it.
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Tomorrow Never DiesDecember 11, 1997
A deranged media mogul is staging international incidents to pit the world’s superpowers against each other. Now James Bond must take on this evil mastermind in an adrenaline-charged battle to end his reign of terror and prevent global pandemonium.
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The World Is Not EnoughNovember 17, 1999
Greed, revenge, world dominance and high-tech terrorism – it’s all in a day’s work for Bond, who’s on a mission to protect a beautiful oil heiress from a notorious terrorist. In a race against time that culminates in a dramatic submarine showdown, Bond works to defuse the international power struggle that has the world’s oil supply hanging in the balance.
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Die Another DayNovember 17, 2002
James Bond is sent to investigate the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the development of an international space weapon.
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Casino RoyaleNovember 14, 2006
Le Chiffre, a banker to the world’s terrorists, is scheduled to participate in a high-stakes poker game in Montenegro, where he intends to use his winnings to establish his financial grip on the terrorist market. M sends Bond—on his maiden mission as a 00 Agent—to attend this game and prevent Le Chiffre from winning. With the help of Vesper Lynd and Felix Leiter, Bond enters the most important poker game in his already dangerous career.
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Quantum of SolaceOctober 29, 2008
Betrayed by Vesper, the woman he loved, 007 fights the urge to make his latest mission personal. Pursuing his determination to uncover the truth, Bond and M interrogate Mr. White, who reveals that the organization that blackmailed Vesper is far more complex and dangerous than anyone had imagined.
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SkyfallOctober 24, 2012
When Bond’s latest assignment goes gravely wrong, agents around the world are exposed and MI6 headquarters is attacked. While M faces challenges to her authority and position from Gareth Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, it’s up to Bond, aided only by field agent Eve, to locate the mastermind behind the attack.
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SpectreOctober 26, 2015
A cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organization. While M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE.
- Director: Sam Mendes
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz)
C / Max Denbigh (Andrew Scott)
- Bond Girl(s): Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci)
Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux)
- Theme Song: “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith
- Soundtrack Composer: Thomas Newman
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No Time to DieSeptember 29, 2021
Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.