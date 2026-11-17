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One of the most famous characters in film history will soon return to movie screens. Amazon MGM Studios now owns the rights to the James Bond franchise, and after a lengthy casting process, the studio has selected the next actor who will fill Bond’s tuxedo and wield his trademark Walther PPK: Robert Pattinson.

As with every high-profile casting of a major character, fan reaction online to Pattinson’s casting has been mixed. Many are having a hard time moving past their first impressions of Pattinson, formed when he was a tween heartthrob in the “Twilight” film franchise. Others point out his growth since those days, with roles like “The Batman” and “The Odyssey” showing how much Pattinson has matured.

“James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies,” said producers Pascal and Heyman. “The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”

“James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies,” Amazon MGM producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman said. “The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”

But if you need to refresh yourself on Pattinson’s body of work and want to catch up on his career to date, The Streamable will show you where to stream his most important movies. Check the list below to see where you can watch Pattinson’s top titles, and where you can check out Bond movies past and present.

Where to stream Robert Pattinson, James Bond movies

Where to stream Robert Pattinson’s best movies

Where to stream Robert Pattinson’s best movies Where to stream James Bond films

Where to stream Robert Pattinson’s best movies

Where to stream James Bond films