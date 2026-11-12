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Get $200 off this Samsung 85-inch Mini-LED smart TV!

Get $200 off this Samsung 85-inch Mini-LED smart TV!

Grab the Samsung M70H Series smart TV in an enormous size for only $800 with this deal.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Samsung isn’t waiting for Black Friday to roll out a deal on one of its best TVs. The M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV from Samsung offers stunning picture quality, and right now it’s on sale for just $800 — a 20% discount from the $1,000 regular price. Shop the deal and learn more about the Samsung M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV below!

How to get $200 off the Samsung M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV

Samsung 85-inch M70H Series Mini-LED smart TV

Samsung 85-inch M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV

$800 from Amazon

Shop the deal

The 85-inch Samsung M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV offers incredibly bright highlights and deep blacks, with one billion true-to-life colors that are brought to life by the set’s Mini-LED precision. HDR Picture quality enhances brightness and contrast, and a native 120Hz refresh rate allows for smooth visuals and motion clarity.

With the Samsung Tizen operating system installed in the set out of the box, viewers can download Netflix and other streaming services directly to their set. Plus, Samsung offers thousands of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and on-demand movies and shows on the Samsung TV Plus streaming service.

This advanced 4K smart TV usually costs $1,000, but for a limited time, you can enjoy a $200 discount off the set and grab it for only $800 from Amazon. Get it shipped directly to your door in just days, and give yourself the early holiday gift of fantastic picture quality and a monster screen at a great price.

Samsung 85-inch M70H Series Mini-LED smart TV

Samsung 85-inch M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV

$800 from Amazon

Normally $1,000, this Samsung 85-inch M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV is discounted to just $800 (20% off) for a limited time!

Shop the deal
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.