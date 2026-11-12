Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Samsung isn’t waiting for Black Friday to roll out a deal on one of its best TVs. The M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV from Samsung offers stunning picture quality, and right now it’s on sale for just $800 — a 20% discount from the $1,000 regular price. Shop the deal and learn more about the Samsung M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV below!

How to get $200 off the Samsung M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV

Click here to get the deal from Amazon.

Click Add to Cart or Buy Now.

Proceed to your cart.

Confirm payment and shipping details to finish checking out.

Samsung 85-inch M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV $800 from Amazon

The 85-inch Samsung M70H Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV offers incredibly bright highlights and deep blacks, with one billion true-to-life colors that are brought to life by the set’s Mini-LED precision. HDR Picture quality enhances brightness and contrast, and a native 120Hz refresh rate allows for smooth visuals and motion clarity.

With the Samsung Tizen operating system installed in the set out of the box, viewers can download Netflix and other streaming services directly to their set. Plus, Samsung offers thousands of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and on-demand movies and shows on the Samsung TV Plus streaming service.

This advanced 4K smart TV usually costs $1,000, but for a limited time, you can enjoy a $200 discount off the set and grab it for only $800 from Amazon. Get it shipped directly to your door in just days, and give yourself the early holiday gift of fantastic picture quality and a monster screen at a great price.