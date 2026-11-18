As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

Streaming isn’t hard, but staying protected online can be. One of the easiest ways to protect yourself when browsing or streaming is with a VPN, and IPVanish wants to help take the stress out of holiday streaming with 85% off for Black Friday.

You can use IPVanish across all of your devices at home, and if you’ll be traveling for the holidays, a VPN can help keep your watchlist with you. Hotel Wi-Fi and foreign networks often block or slow the services you pay for at home, and geo-restrictions can lock you out of regional libraries entirely — IPVanish solves all that by routing your traffic through servers in 150-plus locations, so your devices connect as if you never left.

Key Details: Lowest price: The Essential plan runs $2.19 per month, billed as $52.56 for the first two years, an 85% discount.

The Essential plan runs $2.19 per month, billed as $52.56 for the first two years, an 85% discount. Direct coverage: One account protects unlimited simultaneous connections across smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, phones, and laptops.

One account protects unlimited simultaneous connections across smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, phones, and laptops. Guarantee: A 30-day money-back guarantee applies to 1-year and 2-year subscriptions.

IPVanish VPN From $2.19 per month

Right now you can save up to 85% with IPVanish. Get in on the ground floor with the $ 2.19-per-month Essential plan, or jump to the Complete plan at $2.79 per month or the Advanced plan at $3.29 per month, all on a two-year term. Month-to-month billing without the promotion runs $14.99 to $17.99, so the long-term commitment is where the discount actually lands. Every plan includes a bonus eSIM for mobile data in 200-plus countries, which comes in extremely handy when traveling this holiday season.

The streaming case here is straightforward. IPVanish uses high-speed WireGuard connections with no bandwidth caps, which matters when your ISP throttles 4K movie nights or live sports. IPVanish also pairs a kill switch with leak protection and lets you route select apps outside the tunnel through split tunneling, and the company says its no-logs policy has been independently verified three times.

Unlimited device connections is the feature I’d weigh most heavily here, because a single household burns through a capped allotment quickly once you count every TV and phone, and IPVanish protects all of them at once on a single account.

The $2.19 rate applies only to the two-year Essential term and expires when the Black Friday window closes, so you’d better act fast. VPN pricing climbs sharply at renewal across the industry, so the number to watch is not the intro rate but the plan’s cost in year three, once the promotional discount drops off.