Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

November is slipping right by! There are now fewer than two weeks until Thanksgiving, and time is running out to book a flight or hotel to visit loved ones — or to finalize your shopping list and start getting ingredients for the feast you’re hosting. The lead-up to the holidays always comes with its own particular kind of stress, and if you need to come down a little with some new TV and movie premieres, The Streamable is here to help. Check out our list of new TV and movie premieres to stream every day of the week to come below.

Monday, Nov. 16

Almost every “Bluey” fanatic knows the fancy restaurant episode, and now viewers from around the world will get real-life inspiration to create their own high-end eateries at home and whip up some delightful treats for mom and dad.

Bluey October 1, 2018 Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

In “Bluey Fancy Restaurant,” real-life kids will transform their homes into themed restaurants in order to give their parents a romantic date night that’s hard to come by — all from the comforts of home! Each restaurant will have its own menu, decorations, and even sweet treats.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

‘The Circle’ Season 8 premiere | Hulu

“The Circle” has a new home! The show, which features cunning strategy and manipulation, is moving to Hulu for its eighth season, and has been revamped to allow viewers to influence the game in real time. The $100,000 prize has never been so tempting, with celebrities playing against civilians in the new season.

The celebrity cast of Season 8 will include Layla Taylor from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives” and other reality TV stars, including Hannah Brown, Dominic “Chef Dom” Deangelis, and Sasha Farber. Who will play their way to the top, and whose online facade will come crashing down around them?

Wednesday, Nov. 18

‘Madden’ streaming premiere | Prime Video

Prime Video’s mutual fascination with Nicolas Cage continues in “Madden,” a new biopic focused on one of the most famous football coaches in history. John Madden took the Oakland Raiders franchise to new heights, creating a reputation for football genius that served him well in his famed broadcasting career in later years.

Madden November 11, 2026 Loading…

This movie will chronicle Madden’s legendary partnership with Raiders owner Al Davis, through their Super Bowl-winning years together and Madden’s storied broadcasting career. The legend comes to life, and younger fans who aren’t as familiar with the Madden legend can learn just why his name is on the bestselling video game franchise.

Thursday, Nov. 19

‘War’ Season 1 finale | HBO Max

All season long on “War,” a titanic battle has been brewing between wealthy tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson and his estranged wife Carla Duval, a world-famous star. At the center of their divorce dustup is whether Carla deserves a big ownership stake in Morgan’s technology firm.

WAR October 2, 2026

Two rival London law firms have taken up the case, but each has a reputation to protect. In the season finale, Morgan is at risk of losing control of the company he built, but he’s not about to let it all come crashing down around him without a fight.

Friday, Nov. 20

The boy demigod returns for another series of adventures in the Disney+ original series, based on the Rick Riordan novels. Annabeth has been captured by the forces of Kronos, and that means Percy has to undertake a peril-filled journey to try to rescue her.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians December 19, 2023 Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’s master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his friends Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and who he’s destined to be.

Percy has to confront the Titan’s curse, free a goddess from chains, and keep from bringing about the fall of Olympus. Grover will be by his side, but Percy will have to enlist some unlikely allies if he’s to accomplish his mission and confront a dire prophecy with success.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Get a taste of holiday magic on Saturday night with this new Hallmark Channel original. The movie follows Golden MacKenzie (Erin Cahill), an on-set veterinarian who leaves Hollywood behind to buy her own small-town clinic in Blue Dog Valley. When the clinic’s longtime owner has to leave town, Golie is hosted by his son Cohen (Andrew Walker), who has always been a bit of a black sheep.

When the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold-shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her newfound home…and a certain black sheep.

Sunday, Nov. 22

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 premiere | SHOWTIME, watch on Paramount+

Ok, this is cheating a little bit, since “Yellowjackets” Season 4 comes out on Friday on Paramount+. But viewers with the linear SHOWTIME channel will have to wait until Sunday, and we can’t let the week’s list go by without mentioning the long-awaited final season of the show. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror tale, and coming-of-age drama, the show’s fourth season will take viewers into even more uncharted territory.

Yellowjackets November 14, 2021

In the past, the members of the Wiskayok High School women’s soccer team have finally been rescued and are trying to reintegrate themselves back into society. But they’ve brought back a host of secrets, and those secrets will follow them through the rest of their lives, as viewers get to find out for themselves.