Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Election Day has come and gone, and for passionate TV and streaming viewers, that means one thing: no more political ads! No matter whether your favorite candidate won or lost on Tuesday, we can all agree that the conclusion of political ad campaign season is a good thing. If you’re ready to dive back into your favorite streamers and channels this week, read on. We’ve got our usual list of the best new shows and movies to stream each day of the week to come, so check out the titles we recommend most highly below!

Something to stream every day this week

Monday, Nov. 9

Monday, Nov. 9 Tuesday, Nov. 10

Tuesday, Nov. 10 Wednesday, Nov. 11

Wednesday, Nov. 11 Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Sunday, Nov. 15

Monday, Nov. 9

Follow the adventures of antiques dealer Jean White, for whom buried secrets and stolen treasures are never far away. Tucked in the sun-drenched locale of Sainte Victoire, one would think that nothing could bother Jean, but family tensions are on the rise as her wedding to Dom approaches.

As the couple tries to plan their yuletide nuptials, Sainte Victoire’s mayor surfaces dead as a stone in the village fountain. Jean dives into the investigation with Carron, but the unexpected arrival of Claude threatens to blow up the wedding, and maybe more along with it.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

‘VisionQuest’ Season 1 finale | Disney+

Tuesday will see the season finale of “VisionQuest,” the Disney+ series that explores the continued adventures of Vision after his resurrection in “WandaVision.” As he struggles with questions of humanity, Vision discovers that the son he shared with Wanda Maximoff in her spell may be alive somehow, and he feels inexorably drawn to the boy.

VisionQuest October 13, 2026

But predictably, things have gone awry for Vision. Ultron has escaped from the mind prison he had been locked safely away in, and his cunning and ruthlessness have been unleashed on the world again. But there’s a complicating factor involved: a new AI that may just have managed to steal Ultron’s heart. That can’t possibly be good…

Wednesday, Nov. 11

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 will transport fans back to the incredible world of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. The Dark Lord Sauron is working toward his long-treasured goal: crafting the One Ring and using its power to enslave the Free Peoples, including Elves, Dwarves, and Men.

Some of Middle-earth’s greatest heroes will attempt to stop him, but with some of the Nine already working their malevolent influence amongst the lords of Men, the Dark Lord will be hard to stop. And yet, the final riddle to be solved in crafting the One eludes Sauron, and he must seek answers to learn the true meaning of creation and sacrifice.

Thursday, Nov. 12

“The Good Daughter” stars Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne as sisters Charlotte and Samantha, who have spent the past two decades of their lives trying to reassemble lives that were shattered by one night of horrific violence and trauma. It’s been a long road, but they’ve managed to do at least some healing.

But when another attack shatters the peace of their small town, painful memories and buried secrets will resurface. Charlotte is now a lawyer just like her father, and what she’ll discover will remind her of the complex bond between sisters and the enduring ties of family.

Friday, Nov. 13

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan headline this new heist drama series for Apple TV. It’s an ambitious premise, with each episode unfolding across three timelines of a meticulously planned heist: the 12 months of planning it, the 12 hours of executing it, and the 12 days following it.

Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent who is trapped in a spiraling game of cat and mouse across Europe with a career criminal (Dornan). At the heart of it all is a brazen raid on a bank vault buried deep beneath the streets of Zurich and the treasures contained within.

Saturday, Nov. 14

‘The Night Before Christmas’ original movie premiere | Hallmark Channel, watch with a subscription to Philo

Marty (Tyler Hynes) is stuck in a rut, and finds himself wishing for more time. But when he wakes up the next morning to find it’s Christmas Eve again, it won’t take him long to figure out how to enjoy the little moments in life, and he might even find love in the arms of out-of-work journalist Chloe (Laci J. Mailey).

7-Day Trial philo.com Philo Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers, offering flexible ways to watch without the high price of traditional TV bundles. The service now features two paid plans — Essential and Bundle+ — alongside its existing free streaming offering, giving customers a range of options depending on how much live and premium content they want. … The Essential plan costs $25 per month and includes 70+ live TV channels focused on entertainment and lifestyle programming, such as AMC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Nickelodeon, and Food Network. Subscribers also get access to 120+ free streaming channels, more than 80,000 movies and shows on demand, and unlimited DVR with one-year storage. Essential also includes a 7-day free trial for new customers. For viewers who want more premium content, Philo offers the Bundle+ plan for $33 per month (formerly the Philo Core plan). Bundle+ includes everything in Essential, plus ad-supported AMC+ and access to the HBO Max (Basic with Ads) app. Users can also access discovery+ content directly within the Philo app. While Bundle+ adds a full premium streaming bundle for just $8 more per month, it does not include a free trial. The service is available on most major devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. In addition to its paid plans, Philo also offers a free ad-supported streaming experience, allowing users to explore content before deciding whether to upgrade to a live TV subscription. While it doesn’t include local broadcast stations or sports networks like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, Philo remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming options for entertainment-focused viewers. With a simple lineup, generous DVR storage, and a clear path from free streaming to live TV and premium bundles, Philo is an appealing choice for cord-cutters who want to keep costs down while still enjoying a wide range of popular programming. 7-Day Trial $25+ / month philo.com

The only problem is that when the morning of December 24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day - hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Sunday, Nov. 15

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 premiere | Prime Video

View the story of Jesus as never before in “The Chosen” Season 6, which will take place entirely within the final 24-hour period between his arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane and his walk to Calvary, where the Gospels report he was crucified.

The season will show these crucial hours through many eyes: those of the Romans, who see the act as a restoration of peace, and through those of Jesus’s disciples, who are afraid, confused, and uncertain. Jesus himself faces his isolation and pain with resolution as he ponders his path to the cross.