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When you’re a gamer, you know that milliseconds matter. Whether you’re in a battle royale lobby with hundreds of other global competitors or taking on a friend one-on-one, having a stable internet connection can mean the difference between victory and defeat, as so many gamers have found out the hard way. That is why T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet is ideal for gamers who want to ensure they always have a reliable connection. T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet is great for even the most intense PC and console gamers, and we’re here to tell you why.

Why is T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet perfect for gamers?

Ultra-low latency

Ultra-low latency Symmetrical download and upload speeds

Symmetrical download and upload speeds Massive bandwidth

Massive bandwidth Unlimited data

T-Mobile Fiber Starting at $35/month with AutoPay. Plus taxes and fees.

Enjoy ultra-low latency with T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet

T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet transmits data over physical cables rather than radio waves, reducing latency to single-digit milliseconds in most cases. When gamers are in the midst of the action, a reliable connection is absolutely crucial.

Latency spikes are common with wireless or 5G connections due to network congestion or signal interference. But since T-Mobile Fiber is a hardwired connection, atmospheric interference is a problem of the past, and stable ping is the new normal.

T-Mobile Fiber’s symmetrical speeds are perfect for streamers

Cable internet often provides very fast download speeds, but upload speeds are severely limited. Download speed is important for gamers, but if you stream your sessions on Twitch or YouTube, symmetrical upload speeds are just as important.

T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is key for streamers who need a high upload bandwidth. Hosting multiplayer lobbies and using high-bitrate voice chat platforms is also much smoother with symmetrical upload speeds, allowing players to avoid lag.

Massive bandwidth allows for quick game downloads

Every gamer has felt the pain of a new, hotly anticipated game dropping in their console’s store, only to face a 10-hour download time. Modern games and patches often exceed 100GB, and 5G or wireless connections can take ages to download them to console hard drives.

But with T-Mobile’s Fiber Home Internet plans, customers can choose between speeds of 300 Mbps, 1 Gig, 2 Gigs, or 5 Gigs, which can reduce game download times from hours to mere minutes. Start playing sooner with T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet by shaving off a huge percentage of download time.

T-Mobile Fiber’s unlimited data means no throttling

Gaming usually requires a significant amount of data to download games and stay online for continuous play — and if you’re a streamer, the data demands get even more strenuous. Some plans will cap your high-speed internet data at a certain amount, but you won’t have to worry about that with T-Mobile Fiber.

T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet plans all feature unlimited data, so your connection won’t be throttled down in the middle of the month if you’ve been spending a lot of time online. Stay connected and maintain your peak performance all through the month with a T-Mobile Fiber Home Internet plan.