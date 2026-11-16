Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

“Yellowjackets” has been one of the most compelling thrillers on TV in the past five years. The show’s disturbing narrative follows a plane crash that strands a high school girl’s soccer team in the remote wilderness of Canada. It forces each viewer to confront dark questions of survival and of what comes of having to live with unspeakable secrets for decades after trauma.

The series is coming to an end with its fourth season, which is premiering its first episode on Friday, Nov. 20 on Paramount+ Premium. I’m excited to explore the story teased by Season 4’s promotional material, and to see if the series can land the proverbial plane with a satisfying conclusion.

“Yellowjackets” Season 4 will finally show the dramatic events surrounding the rescue of the Wiskayok High School girls’ soccer team — or at any rate, the survivors of the team’s fateful plane crash. In the present, those same survivors are on the brink of coming apart, and their long-hidden secrets could be spilled to the world at last.

The show’s writers have specifically mentioned that they want to use much of Season 4 to show how the characters that returned from the wilderness grow into the people they are in the modern-day storyline. Initially celebrated as heroes, the survivors have to grapple with what they did in the wilderness to stay alive, including ingesting fallen comrades and other dark deeds.

And in the present, the show will focus on Shauna’s hastening descent into the ruthless, violent person she became in the wild and has spent so many years trying to run away from. Misty’s ability to keep the group together will be challenged like never before, but it could all come crashing down forever if one of the survivors tells the world the actual truth about their ordeals.

Season 4 looks to be building toward a culmination of the show’s most central theme: how survival situations bring out a person’s base instincts. Some will seek to group together, while others will see their best chance in going alone, and the consequences of that schism can be deadly.

It begs the question of whether the survivors will be able to survive each other any longer. Will they be brought down by their own secrets, or will their efforts to conceal them finally be their ultimate downfall? “Yellowjackets” is about to come to a thrilling end, and the answers I need finally feel within reach from the show.

Viewers will have to purchase the more expensive Paramount+ Premium plan to watch episodes of “Yellowjackets,” which is a SHOWTIME original. Paramount+ Premium costs $14 per month, offers playback of shows and movies ad-free, and includes a live stream of local CBS stations.