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Amy Poehler and Mike Schur are usually good for more than a few laughs when the pair get together. Schur co-created “Parks & Recreation,” the show that vaulted Poehler into superstardom thanks to her ability to bring the vibrant, hopeful, enthusiastic Leslie Knope to life.

Schur and Poehler are teaming up again, this time as co-creators of “Dig,” a new comedy series set to debut on Peacock on Monday, Nov. 23. It’s been quite a year in 2026, and if audiences deserve anything, it’s a reunion of Poehler and Schur with other comedy all-stars in a new series. I’ve been anxiously awaiting the premiere of “Dig,” and it’s the new title I’m most excited to stream this week.

“Dig” stars Poehler as Elise, one of four women leading an archaeological dig in Greece. When they unexpectedly unearth a real-life ancient artifact, they are plunged into an international mystery that has conspiracy written all over it — and they have no idea what to do next.

“Dig” is based on the 2023 novel “Excavations” by Kate Myers. I haven’t read the book, and have tried to keep myself as in the dark about the show’s plot as possible heading into the show’s premiere. “Excavations” became a bestseller, so that should serve as some indication of the show’s potential quality to those who have not given the novel a try.

What excites me the most about “Dig” is, as mentioned above, the partnership of Poehler and Schur. Neither has lost their comedic touch, and even if the show is little more than a retread of the comedic ground the two excelled in tramping in “Parks & Rec,” it would be quite satisfying for me.

But I think “Dig” can move beyond those roots and become a hit in its own right. The show’s main cast also includes Fina Strazza, Antonia Thomas, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Hugh Laurie, who will — naturally — play a stuffy British professor who thinks of himself as a mentor to everyone working at the site.

Jason Mantzoukas will also have a recurring role in the movie, and with all this comedic talent at its disposal, “Dig” won’t fail because it sought out the wrong stars. I don’t think the show is bound to fail at all; I am tickled that its premiere has finally arrived, and I suspect it’ll take something significant to tear me away from my binge-watch.

“Dig” will release all 10 episodes on Monday, Nov. 23. It will be available on Peacock Premium, starting at $13 per month, as well as Peacock Premium Plus for $20 per month.