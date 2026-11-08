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‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 holds precious hopes

‘Rings of Power’ Season 3 holds precious hopes

The Season 3 premiere on Wednesday could see the show begin to realize its full potential.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Although it’s proven divisive amongst some Tolkien fans, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is truly one of the most ambitious TV projects ever made. Amazon has poured hundreds of millions into bringing the world of Middle-earth to life on the small screen, and the results have sometimes been truly breathtaking.

At other times, however, the show’s pacing can become frustratingly bogged down in storylines that feel as if they’d be better off merged with each other. “Rings of Power” Season 3 will finally unite some of those stories into a more cohesive narrative, and it’s the title I’m most excited to stream this week.

“Rings of Power” Season 3 will pick up five years after the events of Season 2. The Dark Lord Sauron has learned the secrets of ring-craft from the Elves of Eregion, but the power to create the One Ring to rule them all still eludes him. Elves, Dwarves, and Men must race to stop the evil influence of Mordor spreading to every land, all while Sauron attempts to use the Nine and the Seven to bring Middle-earth to its knees.

Watch the trailer for ‘Rings of Power’ Season 3

As teased by the show’s promotional material, multiple storylines will converge in Season 3 of “Rings of Power.” It appears that Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) is headed for Mordor with his wayward wizard companion (Ciarán Hinds) for a collision with the Dark Lord himself. Meanwhile, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) will finally be reunited with her long-lost husband Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the Dwarves of Khazad-Dûm will struggle to keep the influence of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) at bay.

At long last, it feels like “Rings of Power” is getting into the meatiest part of its narrative. The biggest events of the Second Age — the crafting of the One Ring, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men — are all within reach, and if the climax of Season 3 builds on that of Season 2 — as Season 2’s did on Season 1 — I feel as if fans are in for a real treat.

The advertising campaign for “Rings of Power” Season 3 has been somewhat muted on Amazon’s part. The final trailer for Season 3 didn’t come out until less than a month before the premiere itself, and there hasn’t been a flood of well-publicized TV spots or individual character posters as there have been in seasons past. Prime Video may feel as if “Rings of Power” is ready to speak for itself, which is another encouraging sign for the show’s third season.

Viewers will find the Season 3 premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Prime Video starting Wednesday, Nov. 11. The streamer is available as an included benefit of the Amazon Prime subscription package, or viewers can sign up for it on its own starting at $9 per month.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

September 1, 2022

Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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