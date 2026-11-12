With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

When Apple TV first got into streaming, I wasn’t totally sure what the plan was. Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu already had huge libraries and years of a head start, so Apple had a lot of catching up to do. Turns out, the answer was pretty simple: build a small library of big-swing, high-quality shows. And it’s worked. If you want a deeper look at the full TV library, you can check that out here. For this updated top 10, there’s also a brand-new addition (you’ll have to keep reading to find out). If you’re opening Apple TV and wondering where to start, these are the 10 shows I’d go with.

Top 10 all-time best TV shows streaming on Apple TV:

No. 10: ‘Bad Sisters’

No. 10: ‘Bad Sisters’ No. 9: ‘Silo’

No. 9: ‘Silo’ No. 8: ‘Slow Horses’

No. 8: ‘Slow Horses’ No. 7: ‘Shrinking’

No. 7: ‘Shrinking’ No. 6: ‘Mythic Quest’

No. 6: ‘Mythic Quest’ No. 5: ‘Foundation’

No. 5: ‘Foundation’ No. 4: ‘For All Mankind’

No. 4: ‘For All Mankind’ No. 3: ‘The Studio’

No. 3: ‘The Studio’ No. 2: ‘Severance’

No. 2: ‘Severance’ No. 1: ‘Ted Lasso’

No. 10: ‘Bad Sisters’ (2022) | Dark comedy

When it dropped back in 2022, “Bad Sisters” quickly became one of my favorite shows on TV. It’s a darkly funny murder mystery about five sisters in Ireland, and one is married to the worst man alive — seriously, the worst. All the performances are great, but Claes Bang as John Paul will have you screaming at the TV screen. I hated this guy. Like, full-on hated him. And I felt pretty thrilled he was dead, even if his widow, Grace, wasn’t.

And that’s the whole mystery of it. Who killed him? All the sisters (except Grace) want him dead because he’s an abusive a-hole, and they’re actively trying to find ways to off him without getting caught. Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson play the sisters, and their chemistry is special. You really believe they’re a family. This show is funny, emotional, powerful, and earns its spot in the top 10.

Bad Sisters August 19, 2022 The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for one another. But when the toxic brother-in-law they all wanted dead actually dies, it turns their lives upside down and tests their bond like nothing before.

No. 9: ‘Silo’ (2023) | Sci-fi mystery

The high-concept set-up for “Silo” is right there in the title: what if everyone living underground has been lied to about what’s actually outside? What’s left of humanity lives inside this giant bunker with a ton of rules, and asking too many questions is a very bad idea. Of course, people start asking questions anyway, and the deeper they dig, the shakier everything starts to feel.

What I love about “Silo” is how quickly you buy into this world. The bunker feels real, the rules make sense, and you totally understand why people are scared to push back. Rebecca Ferguson keeps the whole thing grounded even as the mystery gets bigger and weirder. It’s tense, easy to get sucked into, and with Season 3 opening up the world in a major way, this is one of Apple TV’s biggest long-term sci-fi shows.

Silo May 4, 2023 In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

No. 8: ‘Slow Horses’ (2020) | Spy drama

Gary Oldman’s involvement was honestly enough to get me interested in “Slow Horses.” He’s not exactly showing up for random TV shows, so that felt like a pretty good sign. And yep, the show is really good.

Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, a rude, messy, insanely smart MI5 agent running Slough House, basically where spies go after screwing up their careers. This isn’t glossy James Bond stuff. It’s bad decisions, office politics, old secrets, and a bunch of people trying to prove they’re not completely useless. The writing is sharp, the humor is really dry, and Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden are great too. It’s funny, tense, mean in a fun way, and easily one of the best spy shows on TV.

Slow Horses April 1, 2022 Follow a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents—and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb—as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

No. 7: ‘Shrinking’ (2023) | Comedy drama

“Shrinking” pretty much had me as soon as I saw Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence were making it. That’s a very good comedy team, and the show is exactly what you’d hope for. It’s funny, messy, warm, and emotional in a way only Bill Lawrence can do.

Segel plays a grieving therapist who decides he’s done carefully dancing around what he thinks and starts telling his patients the truth. Obviously, this causes problems. Harrison Ford is probably my favorite part, though. He’s dry, cranky, weirdly sweet, and maybe funnier here than he’s ever been. The show works because the sad stuff and funny stuff are always happening at the same time. It never feels forced. You just really like spending time with these people.

Shrinking January 26, 2023 Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Will it make things better—or unleash uproarious chaos?

No. 6: ‘Mythic Quest’ (2020) | Workplace comedy

“Mythic Quest” takes place inside the studio making a massive online video game, but most of the real chaos has nothing to do with the game. Ian Grimm is the giant-ego creative guy who thinks every idea he has is genius. Poppy Li is the engineer who actually has to make those ideas work. Then you’ve got executives, writers, testers, monetization people, and basically every annoying workplace personality imaginable.

What makes it great is that underneath all the office nonsense, it’s really about making stuff with other people. Creativity, ego, friendship, ambition, compromise. Anyone who’s ever worked on something creative with a team will recognize at least some of this pain. The updated finale also gives the show an actual ending, which I appreciate. For me, this is Apple TV’s best straight-up workplace comedy.

Mythic Quest February 7, 2020 Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game—they happen in the office.

No. 5: ‘Foundation’ (2021) | Sci-fi epic

“Foundation” is one of the biggest swings Apple TV has ever taken. Adapting Isaac Asimov’s books is kind of an insane assignment because this story is huge and packed with stuff like math, fate, empire, history, and whether you can actually predict the future. Somehow, they turned all of that into a TV show that feels enormous.

And I mean enormous. You’ve got cloned emperors running a galactic empire, a theory predicting civilization is about to collapse, and storylines spread across planets and timelines. It looks incredible, obviously, but there’s enough character stuff underneath all the spectacle to keep you invested. I’ll admit, you have to give “Foundation” your full attention. This is not a dinner show to leave on in the background. But if you like big, complicated sci-fi worlds, there’s really nothing else like it on Apple TV.

Foundation September 23, 2021 Follow a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

No. 4: ‘For All Mankind’ (2019) | Alternate-history sci-fi

I love when shows ask questions about history. Like, what if the Soviet Union beat America to the moon? That’s “For All Mankind.” And instead of killing the space race, that loss makes everyone go even harder. From there, the show turns into this huge alternate-history story about NASA, politics, families, technology, and people who just cannot stop trying to go farther into space.

The cool part is that it never feels like some dry history lesson. Yes, there are moon bases, Mars missions, and all kinds of giant space problems, but you’re really watching these characters live their whole lives. Every season jumps forward, so people age, relationships change, people die, and the world keeps moving. It’s big sci-fi, but it’s also really emotional. If “Foundation” is Apple’s giant space epic, “For All Mankind” is the one that hits you in the heart.

For All Mankind November 1, 2019 Explore an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams as told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families.

No. 3: ‘The Studio’ (2025) | Comedy

“The Studio” flew up my personal Apple TV ranking basically immediately. It’s a Hollywood comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg about a movie studio trying to survive while everyone wants art, money, awards, power, and attention at the exact same time. So yes, it’s a disaster.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the new studio head who genuinely loves movies but also has to keep this giant company functioning. That’s what makes it so funny. He’s constantly choosing between selling out and making his own life unnecessarily difficult. There’s an episode where he dates a cancer surgeon that perfectly captures how ridiculous Hollywood can look next to an actually important job. The whole show makes fun of the movie business while clearly loving it too. And with another season coming, this could easily move even higher.

The Studio March 25, 2025 Desperate for celebrity approval, the newly appointed head of a movie studio and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant.

No. 2: ‘Severance’ (2022) | Sci-fi thriller

“Severance” is probably the show that made a lot of people go, oh, okay, Apple TV is actually serious about this. The premise is brilliant. Workers split their memories, so the version of them at work knows nothing about their real life, and the version at home has no clue what happens in the office. Sounds convenient for about five seconds… then it gets horrifying.

Season 1 is just an insanely good mystery. The empty hallways, bizarre office rules, weird coworkers, and tiny pieces of information all make you feel like something is very, very wrong. Season 2 somehow makes the world bigger without explaining away all the fun stuff. It’s strange, funny, sad, creepy, and the kind of show where every tiny detail feels important. This is exactly the kind of big conversation show people expect from HBO Max, and Apple absolutely nailed it.

Severance February 17, 2022 Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

No. 1: ‘Ted Lasso’ (2020) | Comedy drama

“Ted Lasso” is still the show I think of first when someone says Apple TV. It’s funny, warm, and incredibly sincere without getting cheesy, which is harder to pull off than it sounds. Jason Sudeikis plays an American football coach hired to run an English soccer team even though he barely understands soccer. That sounds like a sitcom joke. Instead, it turned into one of my favorite comedies of the last decade.

The show eventually becomes about way more than soccer. It’s friendship, anxiety, leadership, forgiveness, ego, grief, and people trying to become a little better than they were yesterday. And the whole Richmond crew is a huge reason it works. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, everyone. You just want to hang out with these people. We’re still early in Season 4, but after watching the first few episodes, I can safely say this is still one of the best shows on TV. And I can’t wait to see what else they have in store with a brand new women’s team!