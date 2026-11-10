With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

Comedy TV is in a great place, with new shows (including a YouTube show getting the full streamer treatment), returning shows, and shows with stars I love. There’s absolutely no reason to be complaining that there’s nothing good and funny on TV because I have proof… in the form of this list. Sure, you won’t love them all. But that’s the magic of comedy — each of us has our own unique taste. So, give these shows a chance and find your next favorite comedy.

Top 7 comedy TV shows on streaming right now:

No. 7: ‘Minimum Wage’

No. 7: ‘Minimum Wage’ No. 6: ‘Youth’

No. 6: ‘Youth’ No. 5: ‘It Gets Worse’

No. 5: ‘It Gets Worse’ No. 4: ‘Phony’

No. 4: ‘Phony’ No. 3: ‘Stick’

No. 3: ‘Stick’ No. 2: ‘Ted Lasso’

No. 2: ‘Ted Lasso’ No. 1: ‘Nobody Wants This’

What started as an American High Shorts show on YouTube is now a Netflix series. “Minimum Wage” maintains the workplace mockumentary format set at the Slice Club… a failing pizza shop in New York that’s staffed by teenagers who’d much rather be doing anything else. What’s fun here is the rapid-fire jokes and quick sketch-like scenes, all with a very Gen Z energy. If “The Office” and “Superstore” had a Gen Z baby, it’s “Minimum Wage.” The style won’t be for everyone, but give it a try and decide for yourself.

Minimum Wage October 26, 2026 Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.

Everything I’ve seen from Sharon Horgan is quality, and that includes “Youth” on HBO Max. It’s already been renewed for Season 2 after becoming one of HBO’s biggest global comedy launches. It follows Horgan as a 50-year-old divorcee wanting it all: a great love life, great sex life, career success, etc. And yet she’s got to deal with her aging parents and a grown-up son who’s not grown up at all. Horgan is always painfully honest, and this show is no different. Her character, Alex, can be selfish, embarrassing, vulnerable, and usually very funny as she tries to have it all in a very messy time of her life.

Youth September 21, 2026 A 50-year-old divorcee searches for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son.

The premise of “It Gets Worse” is in the title… that time after graduation that’s supposed to feel limitless, where your entire adult life stretches out before you, full of nothing but glorious opportunity. Except for comedian Leo Reich, who stars as Ethan, and his two best friends, it gets worse. They’re stuck in dead-end jobs, but can’t seem to get past their own privileged, narcissistic personalities to find a way out. You get lots of Gen Z humor, friendship drama, financial anxiety, and much more in a fun wrapper.

It Gets Worse October 22, 2026 Three best friends from college face eviction in London. As they scatter across the city, they navigate friendship, dating disasters, and adulting - all while the world crumbles around them.

I love premises like “Phony.” What if your mom wasn’t your mom anymore? What if she looked and sounded like your mom… but you just knew it wasn’t? That’s what happens to Sonny, played by Sam Nivola (who you may recognize from Season 3 of “The White Lotus”). He wakes up after a car accident and notices that his mom (Connie Britton) is someone else now… and no one believes him. Is she really someone else? Did he suffer a brain injury from the accident? Or did his mother’s personality change? Part teenage coming-of-age comedy, part psychological thriller, part horror, this has all the makings of something awesome. New episodes drop on Tuesdays through Dec. 1.

Phony October 20, 2026 After waking up from a freak car accident, Sonny discovers that his mother has been replaced by an impostor.

What wasn’t there to love about Season 1 of “Stick”? Golf, Owen Wilson, and a heartfelt show that explores redemption and second chances. Well, Season 2 just started dropping, and now Wilson’s Pryce Cahill is looking for a real golf comeback by becoming the oldest player to win a major. Add Santi (Peter Dager) trying to make the big leagues himself, as well as a new golf coach played by Rhea Seehorn and returning series regulars in Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant… and you’ve got one of the best sports comedies out there.

Stick June 3, 2025 Pryce Cahill was headed for golf greatness when an on-course meltdown derailed his career. Now struggling to stay afloat, he goes all in to mentor Santi—a teenage phenom with immense potential—and maybe save himself.

Speaking of great sports comedies, I can’t forget about “Ted Lasso” Season 4. For those who’ve seen the series up until now, you might wonder whether this show really needed another season. And while the first episode won’t put that to bed, the rest of the season mostly does. This time, Jason Sudeikis is back, but he’s taking the helm of AFC Richmond’s second-division women’s team. I love assistant coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds), who adds a fun, tight-edged energy that the show has never really had, and the will-they-won’t-they dance between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple). Sure, does it absolutely, 100 percent need to exist? Maybe not. But boy, is it comforting.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

No. 1: ‘Nobody Wants This’ (2024) | Netflix

Season 3 of “Nobody Wants This” reaches the heights of Season 1, making it one of the best rom-com seasons of TV out there. Tara and I ripped through it, and it finally felt like the right storyline for where rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and outspoken podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) are in their relationship. Then, there’s the chemistry between Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Morgan (Justine Lupe), that’s taken to very interesting places this season (including an episode all to themselves). If you jumped off this show in Season 2 (or haven’t seen it at all), the time is now!