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If I’m being 100 percent honest, dramas are my least favorite genre. I lean more toward comedy/thriller if you forced an answer out of me, with period piece dramas landing dead last. So, when you find there’s a period drama on this list, it must mean it’s pretty good, right? Same goes for ALL the shows on this list. Sure, some of them bend genres, fusing thriller, horror, and comedy elements together. But here’s the one thing they all have in common: they’re all great streaming shows. So, here are my picks for the top seven drama shows on streaming right now.

Top 7 drama TV shows on streaming right now:

No. 7: ‘Time’

No. 7: ‘Time’ No. 6: ‘MobLand’

No. 6: ‘MobLand’ No. 5: ‘East of Eden’

No. 5: ‘East of Eden’ No. 4: ‘The Altruists’

No. 4: ‘The Altruists’ No. 3: ‘The Body’

No. 3: ‘The Body’ No. 2: ‘War’

No. 2: ‘War’ No. 1: ‘Phony’

If you’re looking for an anthology prison drama, well, there’s a show that scratches that itch. Season 3 of “Time” just dropped with David Tennant playing Bobby Bailey, an officer at a young offenders’ prison. It’s a British show, so the realism here is the big draw. Don’t expect Hollywood-style gangsters and prison breaks.

This show is about ordinary people (both inside and outside) who have made mistakes and are trying to make the best of it. Tons of moral ambiguity, restrained performances, and writing that tackles really hard subjects without dividing the characters into heroes and villains.

Time June 6, 2021 Guilt, violence and impossible choices – what does it take to survive?

Season 2 of “MobLand” just wrapped, and it’s the perfect time to jump into this show if you’ve never seen it. You follow Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) as a fixer working for the Harrigans — a powerful London crime family. Pierce Brosnan plays family boss Conrad Harrigan, while Helen Mirren is his wife, Maeve.

Hardy is awesome here. He solves problems with brawn and brains, cleaning up messes for his bosses who constantly exasperate him. It’s violent, dangerous, and with filming for Season 3 already underway, it’s not going away anytime soon.

MobLand March 30, 2025 Two mob families clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.

No. 5: ‘East of Eden’ (2026) | Netflix

I’m not usually a period show guy, but “East of Eden” is so entertaining I don’t even notice. It’s a family drama adapted from John Steinbeck’s famous novel about a California family torn apart from the inside. Florence Pugh plays Cathy Ames, a woman whose life becomes tangled with brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles Trask (Mike Faist).

There’s some cool Hollywood history here too, as the adaptation is from Zoe Kazan — her grandfather directed the famous 1955 movie starring James Dean. Pugh is excellent, humanizing her character while she’s still cruel, complicated, and hard to understand. If you want a big family drama, this is it.

East of Eden October 1, 2026 In the early 1900s, a fiercely independent woman drives a rift between two brothers, igniting a saga that unfolds across two generations.

Crypto doesn’t get as much airtime as it used to, but there are still plenty of stories to tell about its rise to mainstream culture. “The Altruists” tells the story of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner) behind it.

Their on-again-off-again relationship is at the heart of this one, as you watch two awkward, strange, driven people fueled by what looks like altruism get extremely rich and try to help the world… until their fraud implodes around them. Bad for them, fun for us.

The Altruists November 19, 2026 The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye - before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z’s own Bonnie & Clyde.

If you loved “Carrie” as much as my wife and I did, then “The Body” should be your next show. It follows an elite dance team at a Catholic girls’ school in 2004, as the team does a Halloween initiation ritual that goes… not well.

Then strange things start happening — some girls see visions about the future, and a religious obsession takes hold. Just like “Carrie,” it mixes teen drama with supernatural horror, with a bit of queer romance. If you’re nostalgic for the early 2000s, this one will hit.

The Body November 11, 2026 After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town.

I tend to find legal thrillers boring (no courtrooms, please), but “War” is anything but boring. It’s our after-dinner show at the moment, created by George Kay, who also did “Hijack” and “Lupin.”

It follows Sienna Miller as Carla Duval, a famous actress going to war (divorce) with her billionaire tech entrepreneur husband, Morgan Henderson (Dominic West). Throw in two major, rival law firms going head-to-head to squeeze out every drop of cash, and you get back-stabbing, double-crosses, and wicked dialogue I have to watch with subtitles just so I don’t miss anything. Worth it because these rich people go hard.

WAR October 2, 2026 An anthology series set in the elite world of London law following two rival firms, Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne, as they face off in a different headline-making legal battle each season.

“Phony” walks the line between comedy, drama, and thriller, but it doesn’t matter where you categorize it because, no matter what, it’s one of the best new shows on TV. Like all great mystery shows, “Phony” has a burning question that will propel you to the next episode: who is the imposter? Sam Nivola plays Sonny Cooke, a high schooler who wakes up from a coma after a car accident, convinced his mother has been replaced by someone else. No one believes him, but something is seriously off about Ellen (Connie Britton). Her nose looks different, her behavior is strange, and the more erratic Sonny becomes, the more concerned she is.

It’s a great mystery, but what I really love is the mix of drama, comedy (it’s really funny at times), dark mystery, and coming-of-age teenage relationships. Britton’s subtle physical transformation is legit creepy, while the high schoolers actually feel like high schoolers, with awkward, genuine dialogue and messy relationships. It’s a quirky teen dramedy disguised as a thriller, and it’s become a must-watch in our household every Monday. There are eight episodes, with the finale dropping Tuesday, Dec. 1.