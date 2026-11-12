With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

November is always a funny time for streaming movies. The holidays are almost here, but not here yet. Is it too early for Christmas movies? Can you still watch horror and thriller movies leftover from Halloween? The answer is yes and yes. And you’ll find both of those on this list, along with one of the best comedy-dramas I’ve seen in years at No. 1. So, here are my picks for the best movies to stream on HBO Max right now.

Top 7 movies streaming on HBO Max right now:

No. 7: ‘Christmas with the Kranks’

No. 7: ‘Christmas with the Kranks’ No. 6: ‘Elf’

No. 6: ‘Elf’ No. 5: ‘The Housemaid’

No. 5: ‘The Housemaid’ No. 4: ‘Backrooms’

No. 4: ‘Backrooms’ No. 3: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

No. 3: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ No. 2: ‘Little Fockers’

No. 2: ‘Little Fockers’ No. 1: ‘The Invite’

No. 7: ‘Christmas with the Kranks’ (2004) | Christmas comedy

I always have time for a Chris Columbus Christmas movie (he wrote and produced this one), and “Christmas with the Kranks” is one of his quirkiest ones. The movie stars Tim Allen (another king of Christmas) and Jamie Lee Curtis as a married couple who want to skip Christmas entirely and go somewhere warm after their daughter heads off to the Peace Corps.

Except suddenly she’s coming home instead, hoping for some last-minute holiday magic. So, it’s up to Allen and Curtis to make it happen. Sure, maybe it doesn’t have the same holiday charm as some of Columbus’ other movies, but it’s got laughs, lots of holiday chaos, and enough heart to keep you watching.

Christmas with the Kranks November 24, 2004 When their only daughter Blair leaves the family nest, Luther and Nora Krank decide to book an island cruise to beat the yuletide blues and just skip the holidays. But their decision to boycott tradition has the whole neighborhood in an uproar, and when Blair calls on Christmas Eve to announce a surprise visit with her new fiancée, the Kranks have just twelve hours to perform a miracle and pull themselves and their neighbors together to throw the best celebration ever! Loading…

No. 6: ‘Elf’ (2003) | Holiday comedy

It’s hard to say anything new about “Elf,” but I’m sure going to try! This movie is like a time capsule. It’s emblematic of a simpler time — when Will Ferrell was the funniest human on the planet. When groceries were reasonably priced. And when the world was a little less cynical and a little more hopeful. That’s who Buddy the Elf is — he’s sweet, goofy, and just wants to be loved. And he really loves Christmas. Tara and I have watched this movie so many times it’s a tradition now. And if there’s one movie that puts me in the holiday spirit, it’s “Elf.”

Elf November 7, 2003 When young Buddy falls into Santa’s gift sack on Christmas Eve, he’s transported back to the North Pole and raised as a toy-making elf by Santa’s helpers. But as he grows into adulthood, he can’t shake the nagging feeling that he doesn’t belong. Buddy (Will Ferrell) vows to visit Manhattan and find his real dad, a workaholic publisher (James Caan). If you love this holiday treat, check out Netflix’s “Movies That Made Us” to learn more about the making of this modern classic. Loading…

No. 5: ‘The Housemaid’ (2025) | Psychological thriller

“The Housemaid” has pretty big shoes to fill because my wife loved the novel it’s based on. Usually, a movie rarely lives up to the quality of the book. But don’t worry because this one totally does. It’s directed by Paul Feig, who is perfect for this stylish, mystery tone, much like his previous hit “A Simple Favor.”

Sydney Sweeney plays Millie, a young woman with a checkered past who takes a live-in job with a wealthy family. It looks like a good opportunity until the house gets weird, Amanda Seyfried gets weird, and then the entire movie flies off the rails in an awesome, wicked way. I didn’t see any of the twists coming, and I don’t think you will either.

The Housemaid December 18, 2025 Trying to escape her past, Millie Calloway accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina and Andrew Winchester. But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous—a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Loading…

No. 4: ‘Backrooms’ (2026) | Thriller

“Backrooms” has a premise that I’ve always loved. About a decade ago, I read the horror novel “House of Leaves” by Mark Z. Danielewski. The book tells the story of a house that’s bigger on the inside than it is on the outside… at first just a little, until hallways to nowhere start appearing, along with a strange, horrifying growl from the darkness. Well, “Backrooms” takes that premise to the basement of a furniture store, and unleashes an awesome, unsettling visual nightmare.

For most of the movie, you follow Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, the owner of the store who discovers a secret entrance to the “backrooms” — a never-ending labyrinth of rooms that aren’t right. Hallways warp in impossible ways. The roof becomes the floor, furniture is misshapen, rooms are just wrong. And it soon becomes clear something is hunting him. Now, the ending did let me down, but I’m recommending it because director Kane Parsons has such a strange, unique visual sensibility. I was in love with the production design and am left thinking about what I saw, even if I’ve forgotten the why and how.

Backrooms May 27, 2026 A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. Loading…

No. 3: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ (1989) | Christmas comedy

Chevy Chase is about as big as it gets when it comes to all-time comedy legends. And if you’ve never checked out his classic holiday movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” well, ’tis the season (almost!). The film follows Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) as he goes all-out to give his family the perfect Christmas.

The only problem is that everything that could go wrong does. There’s a power outage, plenty of obnoxious family guests, and full holiday chaos around every corner. Nothing comes easy to Clark and his family, which is why this movie is the classic it is. Check it out.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation November 30, 1989 It’s Christmastime, and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration. But things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen, and their two kids. Clark’s continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going, knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon. Loading…

No. 2: ‘Little Fockers’ (2010) | Comedy

The “Meet the Parents” franchise is the gift that keeps on giving. “Little Fockers” is the third movie, and this time, Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam (Teri Polo) are raising twins, and Jack (Robert De Niro) is considering making Greg the next head of the family. But when Greg takes a side job with a pharmaceutical company, Jack starts suspecting he’s having an affair with a drug rep (Jessica Alba). You can imagine where that leads.

The biggest reason to watch this movie now? Because “Focker-In-Law” hits theaters Wednesday, Nov. 25, with Stiller and De Niro returning alongside Ariana Grande. Even better, little Henry from this movie is all grown up (played by Skyler Gisondo) in the sequel, and now HE’S the one bringing a new partner into the family.

Little Fockers December 21, 2010 It has taken 10 years, two little Fockers with wife Pam and countless hurdles for Greg to finally get in with his tightly wound father-in-law, Jack. After the cash-strapped dad takes a job moonlighting for a drug company, Jack’s suspicions about his favorite male nurse come roaring back. When Greg and Pam’s entire clan descends for the twins’ birthday party, Greg must prove to the skeptical Jack that he’s fully capable as the man of the house. Loading…

No. 1: ‘The Invite’ (2026) | Comedy drama

Before watching “The Invite,” Tara and I had no idea what it was about. What the movie is really about is far more interesting than what you’d get from the marketing. Joe (Seth Rogen) and Angela (Olivia Wilde) are not in a happy marriage. They’re barely holding on. And when Angela invites their upstairs neighbors, Piña (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton), over for dinner, Joe is not having it. He’s pissed because he can hear them having wall-shaking sex above their bedroom, a stark reminder of the sex he and Angela are NOT having. Joe wants to confront them, and Angela wants to stop him. But the more uncomfortable, unhinged, and hilarious the evening gets, the more it shines a light on what’s missing from their marriage.

The magic of this movie is how much punch it packs with just four characters and one San Francisco apartment. Olivia Wilde directs, and she’s got complete control over you. The script from Rashida Jones and Will McCormack is a masterclass in dialogue and creating story in one location. And my goodness, is it funny. It’s laugh-out-loud funny, aided by four incredible performances. It’s a movie Hollywood doesn’t really make anymore: a dialogue-driven, R-rated comedy for adults that feels a little like watching a really great play (but better). More people should see this movie, including you now that it’s streaming on HBO Max.