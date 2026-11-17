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I know we are getting into rom-com, holiday movie season, but there are a bunch of thrillers that you better catch up on now before the holidays really take over! And man, are there some good ones. From book adaptations to original Hollywood blockbusters that deserve way more attention, here are the top seven thriller movies to watch on streaming right now.

Top 7 thriller movies on streaming right now

No. 7: ‘No Country for Old Men’

No. 7: ‘No Country for Old Men’ No. 6: ‘Heartland’

No. 6: ‘Heartland’ No. 5: ‘Hereditary’

No. 5: ‘Hereditary’ No. 4: ‘Hokum’

No. 4: ‘Hokum’ No. 3: ‘Disclosure Day’

No. 3: ‘Disclosure Day’ No. 2: ‘Tuner’

No. 2: ‘Tuner’ No. 1: ‘The End of Oak Street’

No. 7: ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007) | Paramount+

I read Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name earlier this year, and “No Country for Old Men” does such a great job of bringing the cold ruthlessness of Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) to life. He’s an assassin going after a man named Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who finds $2 million in a briefcase at the scene of what looks like a drug deal gone wrong. He takes it… which turns out to be not so good for him.

Tommy Lee Jones plays Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, who tries to catch up with Chigurh and stop the violence. Bardem won an Oscar for this, and he’s unforgettable. He uses a cattle stunner to kill almost indiscriminately, and tosses a coin to decide if they live or die. The Coen brothers direct it, and it’s as good as the book. Yes, I said it.

No Country for Old Men November 9, 2007 Llewelyn Moss stumbles upon dead bodies, $2 million and a hoard of heroin in a Texas desert, but methodical killer Anton Chigurh comes looking for it, with local sheriff Ed Tom Bell hot on his trail. The roles of prey and predator blur as the violent pursuit of money and justice collide. Loading…

You probably haven’t seen Jessica Chastain quite like this. In “Heartland” she plays Misty Jones, a former country music superstar who heads back to Nashville when her niece, Charlie Heart (Carter Faith), disappears. Misty wants to find her, and she’ll mouth off to anyone who gets in her way.

That’s the fun here — Chastain has a big attitude and isn’t afraid to show it. Add in an awesome Nashville music scene (with great original music) that you rarely see in a thriller like this, full of shady execs all looking to make a quick buck, and you get an original movie that’s got some bite.

Heartland November 13, 2026 A former country star, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem. Loading…

Tara and I watched this movie over the weekend, and boy, is it good (and dark). I usually steer clear of anything this scary, but the first half of “Hereditary” plays more like a strange drama/thriller than a full-blown horror movie. It follows Annie Graham (Toni Collette), a mother whose family begins experiencing some very strange things after her secretive mother dies. As they dig into their family history, things get disturbing.

That’s all I’ll say, but Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro as the children, Peter and Charlie, are particularly great in this. And even if the first half is lighter, the second half goes all the way there. Ari Aster directs, and the family drama becomes just as heavy as the horror elements. The movie is packed full of excellent craft, from the script to the production design to the cinematography to the acting. It’s quality all the way through.

Hereditary June 7, 2018 When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about her ancestry. Loading…

Adam Scott in a haunted hotel room? I’ll watch just about anything he’s in, and now he plays Ohm Bauman in “Hokum,” a miserable novelist who heads to an isolated Irish hotel for a dark task: scatter his parents’ ashes. The bad news is the hotel is apparently haunted by a witch.

Here, Scott plays totally against type (especially if your only reference is “Parks and Rec” or “Severance”). He’s arrogant, bitter, and kind of an a-hole to everyone he meets, which adds a bit of humor to an otherwise bleak and terrifying movie. And the hotel does a lot of that lifting — it’s isolated, unsettling, and made even scarier with excellent sound design. If you liked “Oddity,” this one is from the same director, Damian McCarthy.

Hokum April 29, 2026 When novelist Ohm Bauman retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, he is consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance forces him to confront dark corners of his past. Loading…

If you’ve always wondered what Steven Spielberg’s quintessential alien movie would be, then you have to watch “Disclosure Day.” Based on an original story by Spielberg, it stars Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild, a TV meteorologist who starts experiencing some very weird stuff (like suddenly being able to speak another language without knowing it).

At the same time, you’re with Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor), a cybersecurity expert who finds evidence of extraterrestrial life and desperately wants to expose it. It’s a conspiracy thriller with an alien wrapper, and Blunt in particular is fantastic. She jumps from confused to terrified to vulnerable all in the same scene. It’s not a perfect movie, but for Spielberg fans, it’s a must-watch.

Disclosure Day June 10, 2026 A cybersecurity expert becomes a whistleblower after uncovering secrets about aliens, putting him on the run from a corporation. Meanwhile, a meteorologist experiencing strange phenomena joins forces with him to prove there’s life beyond our understanding. Loading…

What if your greatest gift was also your greatest weapon? That’s the set-up for “Tuner.” Leo Woodall plays Niki, a musician with very sensitive hearing… so sensitive that he’s forced to quit his piano career. So, he takes a job as a piano tuner, only to find out this gift has an unexpected upside(?): the ability to crack safes. That becomes dangerous when Uri (Lior Raz) draws Niki into some dangerous territory.

The crime thriller has a very 1970s vibe, with Woodall giving an understated performance that really works. And what’s clever about the setup is that his hearing ability also causes him a lot of pain, so there’s a major cost for him to use his biggest strength. It’s more character-than-plot-driven with a slow burn, but if you hang with it, it really does something special.

Tuner May 21, 2026 A gifted piano tuner’s meticulous skills for tuning pianos lead him to discover an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes, turning his life upside down. Loading…

No. 1: ‘The End of Oak Street’ (2026) | HBO Max

“The End of Oak Street” is the kind of movie I wish got made more — an original Hollywood adventure movie from the age of “Jurassic Park,” “E.T.,” and “The Goonies,” but with a whole lot more bite. Set in 1982, it follows the Platt family, led by Denise (Anne Hathaway) and Greg (Ewan McGregor), whose entire neighborhood is suddenly transported to a prehistoric world. Their homes are still there, their cars are still there, but now dinosaurs are roaming (and eating) their way through the streets.

From there, it’s pure thrills until the credits, with great credit due to director David Robert Mitchell for keeping things moving. You get big action set pieces, awesome CGI and creature design, great acting, real scares, and a family that you come to care about. But the real sell here is the dinosaurs. They’re dangerous, unforgiving, and Tara and I were genuinely shocked at some of the violent moments. This movie gets bloody. It gets mean. It gets shocking. It’s an awesome throwback adventure with a surprisingly nasty edge, and it’s easily my No. 1 thriller to stream right now.