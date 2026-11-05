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Finding something to watch on Netflix is never the problem. It’s finding shows worth investing in that can be tough. But right now, there’s quantity and quality. My favorite show of all time is getting a big Netflix streaming boost, as well as a cult classic show more people should know about. There’s also my favorite rom-com show that’s totally redeeming itself with its third season, a great thriller out of Canada, and a spy show starring Keira Knightley. So, here are the top seven shows streaming on Netflix right now.

Top 7 TV shows streaming on Netflix right now:

No. 7: ‘Seinfeld’

No. 7: ‘Seinfeld’ No. 6: ‘Black Doves’

No. 6: ‘Black Doves’ No. 5: ‘The One About Matthew Perry’

No. 5: ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ No. 4: ‘The Diplomat’

No. 4: ‘The Diplomat’ No. 3: ‘Below’

No. 3: ‘Below’ No. 2: ‘FROM’

No. 2: ‘FROM’ No. 1: ‘Nobody Wants This’

No. 7: ‘Seinfeld’ (1989) | Sitcom

Do you know how many people watched “Seinfeld” in the first half of 2026? About 60 million! So, I feel like I have to remind those who are NOT watching it that one of the greatest sitcoms of all time (and my favorite show) streams on Netflix. The adventures of Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer over nine incredible seasons are the gift that keeps on giving (like that Label Baby Junior). There are just too many classic episodes to name, from “The Puffy Shirt” to “The Soup Nazi” to “The Contest.”

And watching from the humble beginning of Season 1 (uneven, sure, but with the seeds of greatness) to the divisive series finale (that Larry David would recreate again in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) gives you the evolution of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David’s comedy over a decade. “Seinfeld” is more than a show — it’s a comedy institution that’s still this popular almost 30 years after it ended. And if you haven’t seen it, watch it.

No. 6: ‘Black Doves’ (2024) | Spy thriller

“Black Doves” returns with Season 2 on Thursday, Nov. 5, so it’s the perfect time to jump into this spy thriller if you haven’t checked it out. It stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a spy who’s undercover as an ordinary wife and mother, secretly passing the information she picks up from her British politician husband to an organization called Black Doves.

When her lover is murdered, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) shows up to protect her. If you’ve seen “Slow Horses,” you’ll get the vibe pretty quickly: funny, sarcastic, great banter, even as the circumstances get far more dangerous. There’s action, shoot-outs, assassinations, and plenty of fun to be had.

Black Doves December 5, 2024 When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

No. 5: ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ (2026) | Documentary

If you’re ready for a tear-jerker documentary series, load up “The One About Matthew Perry.” This one goes much deeper than I expected. Yes, it looks at his days breaking into the industry, and then the explosion of “Friends.” But it takes a hard look at what he really went through — his battle with addiction, and how he used it to try and help other people suffering like him.

A lot of it comes from Perry’s younger sister, Mia Perry Bowick, who is talking about her brother for the first time on camera, as well as from his best friends Roger Castillo and David Pressman. It’s hard to watch, and also really lovely.

The One About Matthew Perry October 27, 2026 Told through intimate testimonies from close family and friends, this documentary event reveals the real Matthew Perry—generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life—and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon. A raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy.

No. 4: ‘The Diplomat’ (2023) | Political drama

“The Diplomat” is now in Season 4 (with a fifth season renewal secured), so Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The career diplomat becomes the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. at a time when a British warship is attacked, unleashing all kinds of diplomatic hell internationally. And because her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), is a former ambassador himself, he has a lot of trouble staying out of her business.

They have great chemistry, and watching them get in deeper and deeper over their heads together is half the fun.

The Diplomat April 20, 2023 Amid an international crisis, a US diplomat contends with her high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her strained marriage to a political star.

No. 3: ‘Below’ (2026) | Horror thriller

For me, Josh Hartnett is extremely watchable. But I’ve never seen him like he is in “Below,” the Canadian creature-feature thriller set in Newfoundland. He plays Calvin Penney, a fisherman investigating a series of attacks in the community… all coming from the water.

He and Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis) team up to sort out what’s really happening, and you get this fun mix of thriller, family-drama, and community study of a town on the edge of extinction. I love the location — it’s beautiful, unforgiving, uniquely Canadian, and wonderfully shot. Add a slow-burn mystery, and you have a show that holds my attention.

Below October 8, 2026 When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a small Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman and his family fight to protect their close-knit community.

No. 2: ‘FROM’ (2022) | Horror mystery

Netflix has a reputation for turning well-reviewed, under-watched shows into mega hits when they land on the platform. And I have a feeling it’s going to happen again with “FROM.” The first three seasons are there to stream right now (all seasons on MGM+), and right from the first episode, this show won’t let you go.

It follows Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), the sheriff of an American town where anyone who enters can’t leave. Oh, and at night, the people in this town are hunted by human-like creatures looking to kill them. It’s part mystery-box (what’s happening and why?), part thriller, and all fun.

No. 1: ‘Nobody Wants This’ (2024) | Romantic comedy

My wife and I are ripping through Season 3 of “Nobody Wants This,” and it’s a huge redemption season after an uneven Season 2. While I don’t want to give too much of the story away, there are some big life events happening for Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell).

The best part is it feels exactly right for them. I’m also really loving the Sasha (Timothy Simons) / Morgan (Justine Lupe) storyline this season, and feel like that’s going to be a big part of this show moving forward. The witty banter is back, and the show is finally feeling a bit more grown up — as it should be when you consider where these people are in their lives. It’s still funny, it’s still heartfelt, and one of the best rom-com shows on streaming.