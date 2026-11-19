With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

Peacock has a strong presence in reality TV (my wife knows it well), but that’s not why I watch it. I’m here to stream the NBC comedies and procedurals, along with their great (albeit somewhat small) selection of original series. You’ll find all of the above on this list, along with a horror series you should still watch even though Halloween is over, and a British comedy that is still hilarious. Here are the seven best shows to stream on Peacock right now.

Top 7 TV shows streaming on Peacock right now:

No. 7: ‘Law & Order: SVU’

No. 7: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ No. 6: ‘Extras’

No. 6: ‘Extras’ No. 5: ‘The Paper’

No. 5: ‘The Paper’ No. 4: ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

No. 4: ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ No. 3: ‘St. Denis Medical’

No. 3: ‘St. Denis Medical’ No. 2: ‘Crystal Lake’

No. 2: ‘Crystal Lake’ No. 1: ‘The Good Daughter’

No. 7: ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (1999) | Crime drama

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is in its 28th (seriously) season and just reached 600 episodes. It has to be doing something right! The show follows the NYPD unit that investigates sexual assault, child abuse, and other hard-to-watch crimes.

Mariska Hargitay stars as Captain Olivia Benson, who leads the squad, and her performance is a big part of the draw. She’s tough but compassionate, even when she doesn’t have to be. The interesting thing here is how cases are inspired by real headlines, so you get a new case every week, along with 25 years of character history.

No. 6: ‘Extras’ (2005) | Comedy

I randomly saw “Extras” was on Peacock and just had to include it because I’ve had trouble at times finding this show on streaming. This is Ricky Gervais at his finest, even if the show only ran two seasons. He plays Andy Millman, a cringy aspiring actor stuck working in the background as an extra, alongside his very funny and clueless friend Maggie, and his incompetent agent, played by Stephen Merchant.

The real draw here, though, is the guest celebrity stars who all play extravagant versions of themselves. From Kate Winslet, to Patrick Stewart (RIP), to the legend David Bowie (RIP), and even Orlando Bloom and Daniel Radcliffe (who appears elsewhere on this list), the list is impressive. None of them care that they look insane, and the show is hilarious because of it.

Extras July 21, 2005 Andy Millman gave up his day job five years ago in the hope of achieving the big time, but he’s yet to land a speaking part, let alone saunter down the red carpet to pick up an Oscar. He remains optimistic however, as rubbing shoulders with the A-list on-set only serves to reinforce his belief that the big time is just a job or two away.

No. 5: ‘The Paper’ (2025) | Mockumentary comedy

After a solid, if slightly underwhelming Season 1, “The Paper” is back with Season 2 (all 10 episodes are there), following the team at the Toledo Truth Teller. Everyone is back, including Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson — the editor-in-chief trying to keep the paper afloat.

The real star of the show is Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand. She’s outrageous in the best way, and her accent never fails to make me laugh. The show’s comedy is a little more confident this season, and the cast’s chemistry is clicking. If you missed Season 1, give it a shot with Season 2 and see what you think.

The Paper September 4, 2025 The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher trying to revive it.

No. 4: ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ (2026) | Sports comedy

This is the second appearance of Daniel Radcliffe on this list, but this time he takes the starring role alongside Tracy Morgan in “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.” Morgan plays a former NFL star whose gambling scandal (on his own games!) destroyed his career, and Radcliffe is the documentary filmmaker hired to save his reputation. Erika Alexander plays Reggie’s ex-wife and current manager who spends most of her time cleaning up his messes.

Tara and I like this show for the real heart it has underneath. Season 2 is dropping now, and if you liked “30 Rock,” you’re going to feel right at home here. Morgan brings his chaos, and Radcliffe brings a surprising, deadpan style that fits him perfectly.

No. 3: ‘St. Denis Medical’ (2024) | Medical comedy

Another mockumentary is back, this time at the hospital where you follow the doctors, nurses, and support staff at “St. Denis Medical.” Understaffed and underfunded, Allison Tolman plays Alex, the supervising nurse trying to keep the place running, while David Alan Grier plays cynical doctor Ron, and Wendi McLendon-Covey plays Joyce — an ambitious hospital admin.

Season 3 is dropping now, and the show comes from “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer, so if that show was your vibe, this one should be too. I always say the best comedies always have real heart underneath, and “St. Denis Medical” has plenty of it because these people have dedicated their lives to helping others… even if the environment they work in makes that really hard.

No. 2: ‘Crystal Lake’ (2026) | Horror thriller

The first thing that struck me about “Crystal Lake” — the “Friday the 13th” prequel series on Peacock — is just how sympathetic I felt for both Linda Cardellini’s Pamela and for young Jason (Callum Vinson). Yes, I felt compassion and sympathy for two notorious killers.

The show serves as an origin story for Pamela, and Cardellini is awesome here. You feel for her, even as she’s slashing throats and pulling off some truly gruesome kills. The show mixes in a psychological mystery right alongside the bloody slasher violence you’d expect from this franchise, while laying down some interesting new mythology. I know October’s over, but this is more than a Halloween show.

Crystal Lake October 15, 2026 Single mother Pam Voorhees has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?

No. 1: ‘The Good Daughter’ (2026) | Crime thriller

Novels are always great source material for psychological thrillers because the author has already spent years crafting a story that works. “The Good Daughter” is one of those, based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Now, my wife and I both love Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne, so we’ve had this one circled since last year, and here they play estranged sisters traumatized by a home invasion 20 years ago. Then, a school shooting hits their Georgia hometown, and they’re dragged into a murder mystery that starts peeling back the secrets of their past. You can watch all six episodes right now, and if you like female-led, dark, twisty mysteries, you’ll love “The Good Daughter.”