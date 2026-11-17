As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

It’s that time of year again! Last year, we brought the real talk with The Streamable Awards 2025, and now we’re back to cap off the wild ride that was 2026 in streaming.

Over the past 12 months, cord-cutters navigated massive live sporting events like the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup, alongside ongoing RSN chaos and sports on streaming services, frustrating price hikes, confusing bundles, and major platform mergers. From the services that delivered seamless streams when it mattered most to the services that tested your patience — and your wallet — there is plenty to unpack as we crown the best and worst of the year.

We can’t do it without you. While our editorial team is immersed in streaming every day, your real-world habits and opinions are what truly make The Streamable what it is. Whether you want to sing the praises of your go-to live TV streaming service, call out the most egregious price increase, or help crown the year’s biggest streaming surprises, we can’t do it alone.

Take a couple of minutes to weigh in on our official 2026 survey below before we tally the votes and reveal The Streamable Awards 2026 winners in a few weeks!

If the embeded survey below isn’t working for you, you can visit it directly via this link.